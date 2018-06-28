Northwest’s Breece Hall commits to Iowa State

Three-star Northwest running back Breece Hall committed to Iowa State on Thursday night via Twitter. He picked the Cyclones over Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska and 11 others.
Hall and his Northwest counterpart, four-star defensive end Marcus Hicks, were two of the most dangerous players in the City League in 2017 and are set to return for their senior seasons.
Hicks committed to Oklahoma on June 8.
Hall, listed at 6-2, 200 pounds, offers a silky approach in the backfield that produced perhaps the greatest rushing season in Grizzly history. He finished his junior season with a school record 1,907 yards with 30 overall touchdowns.
