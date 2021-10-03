Loch Lloyd presents award-winning Fall Parade entries

Don Julian Builders’ signature 4-seasons room provides the perfect place to enjoy expansive views of the natural setting in the Village of Loch Lloyd.

Don Julian Builders’ Fall Parade of Homes entry (#47) in the Village of Loch Lloyd offers neighborhood views of the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course and is conveniently located near the north gate with access to neighboring Overland Park and Leawood. The story and a half plan offers a full walk-out that provides three levels of living and entertaining space and recently won Gold for “Pick of the Parade,” as well as Silver for “Distinctive Plan & Design.”

The transitional-style home offers 7,185 square feet, five bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms and a 4-car garage. The main level is anchored by Don Julian Builders’ stunning signature four-seasons room that’s flanked by dual decks.

“A converging sliding glass door opens the house into a large four-season room with a soaring vaulted ceiling,” said Jeff Julian, Vice President of Don Julian Builders. “Numerous windows fill the area with natural light, including four skylights with remote-controlled blinds.”

A white oak-stained accent wall with smoke mirrored insets between the planks frames the fireplace and is offset by a chevron-patterned tile floor.

The first floor continues with a spacious owner’s suite; a private office; a chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, formal dining room and informal breakfast room all surrounding the hearth room; and a well-placed wet bar.

“Butlers’ pantries are the ‘must-have’ for today’s luxury homes,” Julian said. “As people gravitate to more in-home gatherings, they are able to keep the food preparation area separate so the kitchen space is free for entertaining.”

A sweeping curved staircase leads to the second level that offers three additional bedrooms and a sizable loft.

The lower level provides a fifth bedroom and an impressive array of entertaining and relaxation options, including: an exercise room with sauna; a recreation room with full bar; a wine room; and a theater room. A covered patio extends the living space outdoors to enjoy the remarkable natural setting. The home is SOLD (priced at $1,900,000).

Starr Homes’ Gold Award “Pick of the Parade” entry (#48) boasts an address on the prominent Loch Lloyd Parkway, which spans gate-to-gate within the community. Set on a dramatically sloped and wooded lot, the modern farmhouse-style home is nestled in the trees, which provide privacy for the outdoor living spaces on two levels.

The reverse story and a half plan offers 4,820 square feet, five bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms and a 4-car garage. The main level includes a sizable owner’s suite with an eye-catching vaulted ceiling; a second first-floor bedroom offers a forward-planning closet that can be converted to an elevator; and the light-filled hearth room and adjacent kitchen and dining room all offer floor-to-ceiling views of the natural setting. A unique behind-the-kitchen prep area opens to a walk-through pantry and is flanked by a beverage station that provides convenient access to the interior and exterior living spaces. The covered lanai invites year-round enjoyment with a fireplace and television.

The lower level has an inviting bar featuring bottle storage, a gaming area and media center, as well as additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. A golf simulator is certain to be the biggest draw to this area of the home. The home is SOLD (priced at $1,350,000).

This private, gated community is located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood and offers a secure setting with Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the season is especially enjoyable as residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the exemplary culinary staff.

In addition to the unparalleled location and amenities is the variety of homesites available for buyers wanting to build, as well as homes for sale.

“We help buyers find the home or homesite that provides their wants, needs and wishes — whatever those may be,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Real Estate Sales & Marketing. “The supply of homes and homesites for sale is limited, however. There is still a varied selection of homesites that feature incomparable settings in our newest neighborhoods, but inventory is continuing to move quickly. With fewer than 20 builder- and developer-owned homesites remaining within the north area of the community, opportunity to build in this area is coming to a close.”

Loch Lloyd Real Estate invites you to join us for the final week of the Fall Parade of Homes to view these exceptional homes and experience this extraordinary community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, through Oct. 3rd.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered, and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured Parade of Homes entries.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are encouraged to wear masks use hand sanitation stations. State orders, including social distancing will be observed.