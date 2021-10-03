Rodrock Celebrates 38th Year of Winners with 2021 Fall Parade of Homes

New Mark Homes’ Haley, in Stonebridge Park, garnered gold in the Pick of the Parade and Second Place in Distinctive Plan & Design. This plan wowed the judges with its dramatic entry with curved staircase, handsome Great Room, and fabulous kitchen with oversized island and spacious walk-in pantry with extra prep space. The open-concept, 1.5-story abode boasts upgrades galore, including beautiful trim work.

Rodrock Development is incredibly proud to celebrate its 38th consecutive year of wins across its communities during the Fall Parade of Homes. Six awards were earned—in Stonebridge Park, Forest View, and Arbor Lake—praising builders for outstanding home design and architecture. Each home offers a standout floor plan, the finest in finishes, and all the amenities and benefits of being located in a Rodrock community.

Excitingly, three homes garnered gold in the Pick of the Parade. Among them was the Haley by New Mark Homes in Stonebridge Park. This plan wowed the judges with its dramatic entry with curved staircase, handsome Great Room, and fabulous kitchen with oversized island and spacious walk-in pantry with extra prep space. The open-concept, 1.5-story abode boasts upgrades galore, including beautiful trim work. The master suite is ideally situated on its own side of the house, with stairs to the secondary bedrooms tucked away on the opposite side of the home. In fact, the home also garnered Second Place in Distinctive Plan & Design.

Stonebridge Park, perfectly positioned at 165th Street and BlackBob Road, is part of the larger Stonebridge community and offers homeowners a haven. The community is highly sought-after because it offers incomparable price points, unparalleled amenities, and unmatched value protection. In total, the larger Stonebridge community has four pools (all zero-entry, one Olympic-sized with a slide); changing cabanas; basketball and volleyball areas; grills and picnic areas; several well-equipped children’s playgrounds; and two richly appointed clubhouses, one with workout facilities.

In neighboring Forest View, another gold winner for Pick of the Parade can be found in Rodrock Homes’ New Haven. This 1.5-story home offers open-concept living at its finest—from the soaring Great Room to the center-island kitchen and private hearth room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. With 5 bedrooms and 4 baths—plus an upper-level, lofted nook ideal for studying or gaming—this home works hard for even larger, active families. The home was also bestowed Second Place in Distinctive Plan & Design.

Located just west of Highway 7 on 119th Street, the community is truly a world apart. Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, the development’s unique setting allows for incredible home sites. The neighborhood boasts an impressive amenity package, including a large zero-entry pool, water park, playground, and picnic area and is home to an active Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly activities. The community is a fantastic stop to make on the Parade and has a number of move-in ready abodes!

The final gold winner can be found in Arbor Lake, located at Prairie Star Parkway and Shady Bend Road. Rodrock Homes’ 1.5-story Kingston netted top marks in Pick of Parade—and First Place in Distinctive Plan & Design.

The home features an incredible Great Room with floor-to-ceiling see-through fireplace to the covered patio. The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, a generously sized island for those quick bites on the run or elegant buffet entertaining, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry, and a spacious dining area. The main-floor master suite boasts a stunning bath and large walk-in closet with built-ins, next to a convenient laundry room with soaker sink. There are 3 additional roomy bedrooms upstairs, each with their own walk-in closets and 2 full baths.

Arbor Lake offers ample quiet cul-de-sacs and a picturesque 3.8-acre lake with paved walking trails. A family-friendly pool with mushroom-shaped fountain that cascades water and changing cabana are a favorite summer spot for residents.

“We take great pride in our communities and the builders who painstakingly construct these dream homes,” says Brian Rodrock, president and CEO of Rodrock. “We are so grateful for their efforts in continuing our company’s legacy of building better communities.”

For more information, visit Rodrock.com