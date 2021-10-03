Remarkable Prairie Village community offers upscale custom homes, villas

Just six homesites remain in The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park to create a luxurious custom home in the heart of Prairie Village.

Whether you’re in the market for a luxurious custom home or an exciting new style of villa living, Meadowbrook Park offers both in a remarkable, lifestyle-focused setting.

The stately custom homes of The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park are surrounded by the more than 80 acres of the community’s namesake, a former golf course that’s now a lush, gently rolling park complete with walking trails, state-of-the-art playground equipment and serene ponds.

Factor in nearby Prairie Village shops and services, plus unparalleled community attractions including the charming Inn at Meadowbrook Park, fine dining destination Verbena, and the neighborhood favorite The Market, and it’s no wonder that residents can’t stop raving about the community.

“Every time I talk to residents, they can’t stop talking about how much they love it here,” said Teresa Hoffman, who markets The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “They can stroll out onto the walking trails at any time, or meet at the pool for thirsty Thursdays. There’s always something to do.”

Just six homesites remain for prospective buyers who want to build a custom home in The Reserve. Buyers will work side-by-side with a member of Meadowbrook Park’s renowned building team — including Ambassador Homes, Holthaus Building, Koenig Building + Restoration, Lambie Custom Homes, RM Standard & Co. and Tom French Construction — to create a custom home that truly reflects each buyer’s taste and preferences. Although the neighborhood will feature an enviable architectural variety, all of the homes in The Reserve will also be united by a common aesthetic.

In addition, the community’s final two speculative homes are underway now with completion scheduled for mid- to late 2022. Koenig Building & Restoration is working on a reverse 1½-story floor plan. And Lambie Custom Homes has a 1 ½-story with finished lower level under construction, priced at $1,659,930.

Meadowbrook Park is also home to an exciting new style of villa living that embraces spacious floor plans, soaring ceilings, light-filled interiors and sophisticated finishes. The result: a luxurious alternative to more traditional villa homes.

“The twin villas of Meadowbrook Park are one-of-a-kind,” said Sheri Dyer, who markets Meadowbrook Park’s villa homes with Sharon Barry for Reece Nichols Real Estate. “There’s nothing else in Kansas City like them.”

It’s no surprise, then, that the villas at Meadowbrook Park have sold quickly, even faster than expected. The community’s final seven villa homes — available in both Meadowbrook Park neighborhoods, The Reserve and Parkside — will be coming on the market as speculative homes throughout the next 12 months. Prospective buyers can reach out to Sheri and Sharon for more information.

Meadowbrook Park’s twin villa homes are exclusively built by Tom French Construction. Homes range from approximately 2,000 to 4,000 square feet, depending on the floor plan and finish options. All twin villas offer first-floor master suites and main-floor living.

Each modern, open floor plan is highlighted by thoughtful features, including main-floor hardwoods, high ceilings, large pantries, built-in wet bar and an option to select zero-entry showers. Meadowbrook Park villa homes also include rear-loaded garages, which Sheri and Sharon agree is a newer concept for Kansas City that further enhances the aesthetic of the community.

Whether prospective buyers prefer a leisurely, relaxed lifestyle or a more active, recreation-focused schedule (or a mix of both), The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park is everything they could need or want. Residents enjoy provided maintenance, including lawn care, tree and shrub care, irrigation and snow removal. That gives homeowners more time to enjoy the surrounding community, especially the park.

On any given evening, the park is bustling with activity, from people walking and biking to families playing at the new, state-of-the-art playground. You might even join an impromptu outdoor fitness class. And if you need a quick snack or meal, the new Miss Ruby’s food truck brings more grab-and-go options to residents and park visitors. The food truck is named for the matriarch of the Van Tuyl family, which helped continue the legacy of Meadowbrook Park.

Make plans now to schedule a personal tour of Meadowbrook Park. This enviable community is no longer a best-kept secret, but there’s still time to secure your place in this remarkable development. Be sure to leave plenty of time to explore the surrounding shops, services and park, which make the community feel even more like a charming small town tucked within the idyllic surroundings of Prairie Village. You won’t want to leave — and if you act quickly, you won’t have to.

Meadowbrook Park

Prices: Single-family homes from $1.3 million; villas starting at $1.05 million

Location: Nall Avenue between Somerset Drive and 95th Street, Prairie Village, Kan.

Hours: By appointment only

Contact: For The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park, call Teresa Hoffman, (913) 302-6258. For Meadowbrook Park villas, contact Sharon Barry or Sheri Dyer, (913) 333-1313

Web: MeadowbrookPark.com