A new style of villa living nears capacity in Prairie Village

An exciting and eye-catching new style of villa living awaits in Meadowbrook Park, located in the heart of Prairie Village, and surrounded by the more than 80 lush acres of the community’s namesake.

Spacious floor plans are enhanced by soaring ceilings, light-filled interiors and sophisticated finishes that present a luxurious, appealing alternative to more traditional villa homes.

“The twin villas of Meadowbrook Park are one-of-a-kind,” said Sheri Dyer, who markets Meadowbrook Park’s villa homes with Sharon Barry for Reece Nichols Real Estate. “There’s nothing else in Kansas City like them.”

It’s no surprise, then, that the villas at Meadowbrook Park have sold quickly, even faster than expected. The community’s final seven villa homes will be coming on the market as speculative homes throughout the next 12 months. Prospective buyers can reach out to Sheri and Sharon to be added to a waiting list for updates on construction, pricing and more.

Meadowbrook Park’s twin villa homes are exclusively built by Tom French Construction. Homes range from approximately 2,000 to 4,000 square feet, depending on the floor plan and finish options. All twin villas offer first-floor master suites and main-floor living.

Each modern, open floor plan is highlighted by thoughtful features, including main-floor hardwoods, high ceilings, large pantries, built-in wet bar and an option to select zero-entry showers. Meadowbrook Park villa homes also include rear-loaded garages, which Sheri and Sharon agree is a newer concept for Kansas City that further enhances the aesthetic of the community.

As fall arrives in Kansas City, there’s never been a better time to stop by Meadowbrook Park and explore this extraordinary lifestyle community that offers recreation, amenities and friendly neighbors right outside your front door.

Another advantage of Meadowbrook Park’s twin villa living? Homeowners enjoy the convenience of provided maintenance, including lawn care, tree and shrub care, irrigation, snow removal, property insurance and exterior home maintenance. As a result, residents have more time to accommodate busy schedules, travel or simply enjoy the surrounding community, the highlight of which is the expertly maintained Meadowbrook Park, which encompasses more than 80 picturesque acres.

Enjoy a full range of recreational opportunities, including state-of-the-art playground equipment and four miles of walking trails, all just steps away from your new home. Meadowbrook Park residents also have access to a neighborhood swimming pool, a great place to relax and catch up with friends and neighbors and enjoy weekly events like Thirsty Thursdays.

The mixed-use community also puts residents within a short stroll of exciting new services and amenities, including The Inn at Meadowbrook Park and its wildly popular seafood-focused restaurant, Verbena. Stop in to The Market for a café menu, coffee and ice cream.

Or keep your eyes peeled for a silver Airstream trailer, home to Meadowbrook Park’s newest business: Miss Ruby’s, a food truck named for the matriarch of the Van Tuyl family, original developers of Meadowbrook Park. Miss Ruby’s offers grab-and-go snacks and sandwiches, the perfect place to stop if you want to enjoy an impromptu park picnic.

Make plans now to schedule a personal tour of Meadowbrook Park. This enviable community is no longer a best-kept secret, but there’s still time to secure your place in this remarkable development while you can.

Meadowbrook Park

Location: Nall Avenue between Somerset Drive and 95th Street, Prairie Village, Kan.

Hours: By appointment only

Contact: Sharon Barry or Sheri Dyer, (913) 333-1313.

Web: www.MeadowbrookPark.com