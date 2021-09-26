Discover your new home by touring Rodrock Homes’ 10 entries during the Fall Parade

The New Haven in Forest View is a 1.5-story, open-concept living floor plan with a main level flex room, cozy hearth room, and spacious kitchen perfect for gathering.

Now through October 3, tour 10 spectacular new homes, in various stages of construction, by Rodrock Homes during the Fall Parade of Homes. Designed and built for creative and inspired living, Rodrock’s entries are in seven premier communities and include exceptional floor plans that showcase current finishes, products, colors and innovations.

As Johnson County’s leading homebuilder, award-winning Rodrock Homes has curated a Parade collection that reflects diverse, modern floor plans. Homes are situated in the area’s acclaimed school districts and communities, like Overland Park’s much-anticipated, true master-planned gem, Sundance Ridge, popular Mission Ranch, The Willows, and sought-after Terrybrook Farms, all in the Blue Valley School District.

The Parade’s opening week traffic has been robust, an indicator that people are focused on not only finding a new home to complement their family’s lifestyle, but also to check out fresh trends in home design

Bob Sloan, a real estate agent with Rodrock & Associates, REALTORS, and a Sundance Ridge community manager, sees people whose new home priorities include quality, ideal location and notable school districts.

“Our communities and homes fulfill every box on people’s home-shopping checklist — and much more,” he said. “Right now, people are motivated to invest in a new home that truly lets them live their best life, including spaces that enhance family activities.”

Prices from $500,000 to more than $2 million.

Tourgoers are discovering the value and benefits of new homes by Rodrock across a spectrum of style and locations in the Johnson County suburbs of Lenexa, Olathe, and Overland Park. Boasting a wide range of prices and floor plan options, Rodrock Homes has something to accommodate every lifestyle and budget: first-time buyers, young and growing families, empty nesters and more.

“It’s no secret that today’s real estate market is competitive,” said Andrea Sullivan, a real estate agent with Rodrock & Associates, REALTORS, and a Mission Ranch community manager. “It’s remarkable that discerning buyers have such varied choices in one of the country’s highly rated suburban areas, including well-planned communities and an unwavering dedication to building homes defined by integrity and craftsmanship.”

ReeceNichols real estate agent Brent Sledd, a 39-year-industry veteran, keeps Rodrock communities at the top of his list of options for clients.

“I have worked with many clients in Rodrock communities and know the floor plans, which helps me find exactly what my buyers are looking for, based on their unique wants and needs,” Sledd said. “The multiple appeal of the communities — prime location, ambience and amenities of each — are important components of my recommendations.

“I always emphasize the importance of keeping resale in mind. Rodrock has proven over the decades to be a good investment for buyers, especially true in today’s market.”

Top-notch school districts.

Rodrock strategically builds distinctive homes in the Blue Valley and Olathe school districts, each recognized for excellence in education.

“Rodrock Homes builds in dynamic communities for families with very specific new home prerequisites,” said Michele Davis, a real estate agent with Weichert, REALTORS and a Terrybrook Farms community manager. “Superior schools are a must for buyers with school-age children, those starting a family, and even empty nesters with an eye on resale value.”

Explore the benefits of new homes — or custom build.

The Fall Parade is the ultimate opportunity to see firsthand some of Johnson County’s most popular floor plans and neighborhoods and striking décor from Rodrock Homes team of professional interior designers. If you want to build from scratch, Rodrock Homes can custom create your dream home, too.

Prime locations.

Rodrock Homes’ exciting Fall Parade entries include homes in some of the Kansas City area’s most vibrant suburbs and amenities-rich communities, each characterized by a unique personality and proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment: Lenexa’s Arbor Lake, Olathe’s Forest View and The Willows, and Blue Valley’s Mission Ranch, Riverstone, Sundance Ridge and Terrybrook Farms in Overland Park. Rodrock Homes also builds in Shawnee’s Greens of Chapel Creek and Ridgestone Meadows, along with Olathe’s Arbor Woods and Stonebridge.

Lenexa

Tour The Kingston in Arbor Lake, located in the Olathe School District. The attractive story-and-a-half features a beautiful great room with a see-thru stone fireplace to a covered patio, a gourmet kitchen with a convenient walk-in pantry, and a main level, well-appointed owners’ suite.

Olathe

The Willows, a lovely community in the Blue Valley School District, highlights The Irving in the Willow Grove neighborhood. The spacious, two-story floor plan features a formal dining room and a study or home office, perfect for working from home, on the main level.

In the Olathe School District is one-of-a-kind Forest View, a picturesque community. Visit The New Haven, a 1.5-story, open-concept living floor plan with a main level study, cozy hearth room, and large kitchen. This community also has two move-in ready homes.

Overland Park

Mission Ranch, a coveted Rodrock Homes community, features two impressive homes on the tour. Currently under construction, The Rawlings and El Dorado II in Mission Ranch — Saddle Creek and Fox Ridge are design-meets-function floor plans suited for families with demanding lifestyles. A Rawlings model is available to view at 15701 Buena Vista, along with three additional models on Alhambra in the Fox Ridge neighborhood.

Riverstone is a quiet community nestled in the Blue Valley School District and minutes away from the city. Tour three move-in ready homes, including the reverse 1.5-story Augusta with three main-level bedrooms and the owners’ suite, and an additional bedroom on the lower level.

The Lancaster in Sundance Ridge — Red Fox is a popular and timeless plan updated for today’s busy lifestyles. Featuring a main-level bedroom with a private full bath and a half bath for guests, the home also has a formal dining room geared to spontaneous family gatherings and more formal entertaining.

Two homes are available to tour in Terrybrook Farms — Stone Creek, including a brand-new model, The New Hampton, a reverse-style floor plan with a large great room, open kitchen equipped with chef-inspired appliances, a walk-in pantry, dining area and hearth room with a fireplace. The Coronado is a two-story plan with a soaring, two-story great room lined with six windows, formal dining room, breakfast room and family bar area, hearth room, and oversized pantry. A third home, The Sonoma, is in The Manor, a maintenance-provided neighborhood. The reverse 1.5-story home in the framing process, offers dedicated rooms on both floors for hosting and lounging in style, a main level owners’ suite and a centrally located living room, accentuated by a boxed ceiling, fireplace and large windows.

Inspired living by Rodrock — visit today.

Homes are open today and every day from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Sunday, October 3, for the Fall Parade and open daily year-round with onsite experts to answer your questions. Browse 24/7 at rodrockhomes.com from the comfort of your own home, where Virtual 3D Tours guide you through floor plans, designs, available inventory and where Rodrock Homes builds.

Rodrock Homes

For a comprehensive listing of Rodrock Homes floor plans, available inventory, and where we build, visit: rodrockhomes.com

Contact: 913-851-0347

Prices: Range from $500,000 to more than $2 million.

Rodrock Homes Fall Parade Communities and Entries:

Lenexa/Olathe School District

Arbor Lake — Prairie Star Parkway & Shady Bend (Entry 92)

Olathe/Olathe School District

Forest View — 119th & Clare (Entry 151)

Olathe/Blue Valley School District

The Willows — 143rd & Pflumm (Entry 204)

Overland Park/Blue Valley School District

Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge/Saddle Creek — 157th St. & Mission Rd (Entries 168, 167)

Riverstone — 183rd & Caenen (Entry 228)

Sundance Ridge — Red Fox Run — 175th & Verona (Entry 190)

Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community – Stone Creek/The Manor— 171st St. & Switzer (Entries 196, 198, 199)