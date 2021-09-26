Loch Lloyd features modern farmhouse on Fall Parade

Don Julian Builders’ Fall Parade of Homes entry (#47) offers over 7,000 square feet of impressive design and build inspiration.

Starr Homes’ Fall Parade of Homes entry (#48) in the Village of Loch Lloyd boasts an address on the prominent Loch Lloyd Parkway, which spans gate-to-gate within the community. Set on a dramatically sloped and wooded lot, the reverse story and a half home is nestled in the trees, which provide privacy for the outdoor living spaces on two levels.

“This was a seemingly ‘challenging’ lot that had been passed over by many potential prospects,” said Bob Osterlund, Vice President of Sales for Starr Homes. “This hidden gem of a lot now showcases a modern farmhouse within a picturesque wooded landscape.”

The reverse story and a half plan offers 4,820 square feet with five bedrooms, 5 ½ bathrooms and a 4-car garage. The main level includes a sizable owner’s suite with an eye-catching vaulted ceiling; and a second first-floor bedroom offers a forward-planning closet that can be converted to an elevator. The light-filled hearth room and adjacent kitchen and dining room all offer floor-to-ceiling views of the natural setting. A unique behind-the-kitchen prep area opens to a walk-through pantry and is flanked by a beverage station that provides convenient access to the interior and exterior living spaces. The covered lanai invites year-round enjoyment with a fireplace and television.

“This home is a perfect example of a trend we are seeing with buyers — a more modern style with rustic accent features,” said Osterlund. “This house lives larger than its square footage due to the openness created by an abundance of windows. One of the most notable design elements of the home is a staircase that follows the contour of the lot with windows surrounding it to the lower level.”

The lower level has an inviting bar featuring bottle storage, a gaming area, media center and additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms en-suite. A golf simulator is certain to be the biggest draw to this area of the home. The home is SOLD (priced at $1,350,000).

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Don Julian Builders’ Fall Parade of Homes entry (#47) in the Village of Loch Lloyd offers neighborhood views of the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course and is conveniently located near the north gate with access to neighboring Overland Park and Leawood. The story and a half plan offers a full walk-out, providing three levels of living and entertaining space.

The transitional style home includes 7,185 square feet with five bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms and a 4-car garage. The main level is anchored by Don Julian Builders’ stunning signature four-seasons room with double-height ceiling and flanked by dual decks; a spacious owner’s suite; a private office; a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room and informal breakfast room all surrounding the hearth room; and a well-placed wet bar. A sweeping curved staircase leads to the second level, which offers three additional bedrooms and a sizable loft.

The lower level provides a fifth bedroom and an impressive array of entertaining and relaxation options including an exercise room with sauna; a recreation room with full bar; a wine room; and a theater room. A covered patio extends the living space outdoors to enjoy the remarkable natural setting. The home is SOLD (priced at $1,900,000).

The Village of Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community is located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, and offers a secure setting with Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the season is especially enjoyable as residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the exceptional culinary staff.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A limited supply of inventory is still available, including a variety of homesites and model homes in process. With less than 20 builder- and developer-owned homesites remaining within the north area of the community, opportunities to build in this area are coming to a close.

Loch Lloyd Real Estate invites you to join us for the Fall Parade of Homes to view these exceptional homes and experience this extraordinary community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, through Oct. 3rd.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered, and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured Parade of Homes entries.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are encouraged to wear masks use hand sanitation stations. State orders, including social distancing will be observed.