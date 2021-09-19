Five of seven new models now open in south Overland Park

All Chapel Hill residents enjoy amenities including two swimming pools — one of which is junior Olympic competition size—a clubhouse with clubroom for owners’ use, a covered patio with fireplace, a lanai and cabana, a pickleball court and a tot lot playground.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Fall Parade of Homes has begun, and Chapel Hill has five of what will be seven new single-family model floor plans from Kansas City’s leading building companies open now to tour, along with a new furnished model villa home in Chapel Hill’s new limited maintenance-provided area. All model homes are open daily until 6 p.m. during the promotional event, which runs through Oct. 3.

Parade Entry #130 - Don Julian Builders, Inc., features their Brentwood II reverse, which offers a master bedroom suite/wing plus a pocket office off the kitchen. The lower level includes three bedrooms, a family room and a wet bar. Hollywood sliding glass doors open the space up to the covered deck as an entertaining bonus. This home was recognized as a silver award recipient in Distinctive Plan and Design. Pricing is from the low $700,000s with homesite.

Parade Entry #131 - Another featured model is the newest reverse plan from NewMark Homes, The Timberland Reverse with two bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs, the walkout lower level features a family room and two bedrooms. A covered deck is ideal for entertaining, and a soft modern farmhouse interior design. This home was recognized as a silver Pick of the Parade award recipient. Pricing is in the mid-$600,000s with homesite.

Parade entry #132 - Suma Design presented their newest reverse 1½-story. The Santa Claire R3 features stunning, updated mid-century modern finishes, 12-foot folding glass doors that open to a covered deck, a glass handrail system, walnut hardwood floors and more. This home received a silver award in the Pick of the Parade category during the Fall 2020 Parade of Homes. Pricing is in the mid-$700,000s with homesite.

Parade Entry #129 - James Engle Custom Homes introduces their newest floor plan, The Madiera Ranch. More than 2,300 square feet of main floor living space includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, all on one floor. The home can be expanded with a finished basement option and is located at 17301 Bradshaw St. Base pricing begins in the mid-$400,000s plus homesite and optional finished basement as shown.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Parade Entry #133 - Bickimer Homes recently completed their new model ranch plan, The Eastwood EX, featuring main-floor living (optional finished basement) at 17321 Bradshaw. Features include three bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms, all on the main floor; high vaulted ceiling, a covered deck and nearly 2,200 finished square feet of main floor living space. Base pricing begins in the mid-$400,000s plus homesite and options.

This magnificent south Overland Park new home development also offers a portfolio of new homesites starting from $89,900. Phase 7 offers beautiful, buildable homesites available and selling fast. Many of the locations in this new phase back to designated community green space areas. Phase 8, Chapel Hill’s final phase, is projected to offer buildable lots by spring 2022 and the opportunity to begin reserving a build homesite starting Sept. 18, 2021, in this final plat.

Additionally, Chapel Hill is introducing their newest residential setting, Chapel Hill Villas. Floor plans designed by renowned local architect Scott Bickford establish the Villas’ single-family architectural aesthetic. Homes are masterfully constructed by James Engle Custom Homes and feature three bedrooms with an optional fourth bedroom, three bathrooms, 2-car garages (with an optional 3-car garage) and covered patios. Finished square footages start at 2,415 square feet and include high-end finishes. Tour Chapel Hill Villas Parade Entries #134 and #135 for a firsthand experience.

The latest villa model home is the Mansfield plan, located at 13457 W. 174th Place and priced at $505,000. The home features 2,520 finished square feet and a walkout/up lower level and is open today until 6 p.m. during the Fall Parade of Homes.

Visit this weekend to see more of Chapel Hill’s available floor plans by leading building companies, including Bickimer Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Rob Washam Homes, Nick Zvacek Construction, New Mark Homes, Comerio Homes, Ryan Homes, Doyle Construction, Don Julian Builders, Classic Homes, C&M Builders, John Stewart Custom Homes and Hilmann Homes.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, lower $500,000s to mid-$800,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, lower to mid-$500,000s

Location: Noland St. at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Chapel Hill Estates sales office, 17305 Bradshaw St. Chapel Hill Villas sales office, 13457 W. 174th Pl.

Hours: Sales information center and model homes open daily at 17305 Bradshaw

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken and Gabby Hardesty, 913-278-1010

Web: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas