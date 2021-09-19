Final opportunities to build your dream home in remarkable Prairie Village community

You, too, could have this remarkable outdoor living space. Just six homesites remain for custom builds in The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park.

Less than 10 opportunities remain to buy a beautiful home in an extraordinary community tucked within the heart of Prairie Village.

The stately custom homes of The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park are surrounded by the more than 80 acres of the community’s namesake, a former golf course that’s now a lush, gently rolling park complete with walking trails, state-of-the-art playground equipment and serene ponds.

Factor in nearby Prairie Village shops and services, plus unparalleled community attractions including the charming Inn at Meadowbrook Park, fine dining destination Verbena, and the neighborhood favorite The Market, and it’s no wonder that residents can’t stop raving about the community.

“Every time I talk to residents, they can’t stop talking about how much they love it here,” said Teresa Hoffman, who markets The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “They can stroll out onto the walking trails at any time or meet at the pool for thirsty Thursdays. There’s always something to do.”

During cool fall afternoons and evenings, Hoffman said the pool area, which stays open year-round, is a popular gathering spot to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs with an outdoor television and fireplace.

“There’s such a wonderful energy here, especially in the fall and spring,” Hoffman said. “And the lush landscaping, trees and pond are gorgeous.”

Just six homesites remain for prospective buyers who want to build a custom home in The Reserve. Buyers will work side-by-side with a member of Meadowbrook Park’s renowned building team — including Ambassador Homes, Holthaus Building, Koenig Building + Restoration, Lambie Custom Homes, RM Standard & Co. and Tom French Construction — to create a custom home that truly reflects each buyer’s taste and preferences. Although the neighborhood will feature an enviable architectural variety, all of the homes in The Reserve will also be united by a common aesthetic.

“The homes are designed and built to reflect classic, timeless architectural detailing,” Hoffman said. “Fifty years from now, we want it to look as good as it does now, similar to the timeless appeal of the homes along Ward Parkway. I think we’ve accomplished that so far, and the feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.”

In addition, the community’s final two speculative homes are underway now with completion scheduled for mid- to late 2022. Koenig Building & Restoration is working on a reverse 1½-story floor plan. And Lambie Custom Homes has a 1 ½-story with finished lower level under construction, priced at $1,659,930.

Whether prospective buyers prefer a leisurely, relaxed lifestyle or a more active, recreation-focused schedule (or a mix of both), The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park is everything they could need or want. Residents enjoy provided maintenance, including lawn care, tree and shrub care, irrigation, and snow removal. That gives homeowners more time to enjoy the surrounding community, especially the park.

On any given evening, the park is bustling with activity, from people walking and biking to families playing at the new, state-of-the-art playground. You might even join an impromptu outdoor fitness class. And if you need a quick snack or meal, the new Miss Ruby’s food truck brings more grab-and-go options to residents and park visitors.

Make plans now to schedule a personal tour of Meadowbrook Park. This enviable community is no longer a best-kept secret, but there’s still time to secure your place in this remarkable development. Be sure to leave plenty of time to explore the surrounding shops, services, and park, which make the community feel even more like a charming small town tucked within the idyllic surroundings of Prairie Village. You won’t want to leave — and if you act quickly, you won’t have to.

Meadowbrook Park

Prices: Single-family homes from $1.3 million

Location: Nall Avenue between Somerset Drive and 95th Street, Prairie Village, Kan.

Hours: By appointment only

Contact: Teresa Hoffman, (913) 302-6258.

Web: www.MeadowbrookPark.com