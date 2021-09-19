The Final Phase of Benson Place Is Opening Soon

The final phase in Benson Place includes 82 homesites, many of which back up to greenspace and a tree line thick with mature trees.

The final phase of Benson Place, Benson Place Landing 2, will be open September 25th! Benson Place Landing 2 features 82 homesites, including walk-out, greenspace, cul-de-sac, and treed homesites.

“We are so excited to unveil the final phase of Benson Place,” explains Heather Philip, onsite community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “Benson Place has a strong following, and people have been excited for this phase to begin.”

“This phase features a wide variety of gorgeous homesites. The impressive amount of homesite options available means that home buyers can build a home tailored to their unique needs and lifestyle. Benson Place Landing phase 2 will be the final phase of this popular community, so this the last opportunity to build before the community is complete,” she added.

Benson Place, a 483-acre, master-planned community of over 1,300 single family homes, townhomes, patio homes and maintenance provided villas, is located in Kansas City, North on NE 96th Street just west of Flintlock Road with easy access to I-35, I-435, MO-152 & MO-291.

Situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley, among rolling hills and abundant parkland, Benson Place Landing, features an esteemed team of builders comprised of Aspen Homes, Hearthside Homes, IHB Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, Patriot Homes, and SAB Homes. This large and varied team afford buyers plenty of options when choosing a floor plan that best accommodates their lifestyle and budget, ranging from ranch, reverse, 1 ½-story and 2-story plans featuring three-car garages.

Many attributes have also led to a strong demand for Benson Place Landing, including its close proximity to the Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park. Located within the boundaries of the highly rated Liberty school district, homeowners with a residency requirement benefit from the Kansas City, Missouri address while enjoying the benefits of sending their children to one of the top-performing school districts in the metro. Benson Place is just minutes from excellent shopping, downtown Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport.

“In addition to its incredible location, Benson Place offers amenities that all homeowners are looking for,” said Nikie Glasbrenner, who co-manages the community with Heather. “It’s where people want to live and residents encourage their friends and family to live here, too. The range of housing options in Benson Place allows generations of families to live nearby and enjoy many of the same amenities throughout the neighborhood. There truly isn’t another neighborhood like it in the Northland.”

Community amenities include two swimming pools, a children’s splash park, playground, five-acre lake, picnic area, and walking trails.

Community managers Heather and Nikie enjoy getting to know prospective buyers and take pride in assisting with future Benson Place residents throughout their home building experience.

“Helping families find or build their dream home is wonderful,” said Nikie. “It’s incredible to work with a buyer for months as their house is being built and see the look on their face the first time they walk into their completed home. After all, I’m in the community daily and the people I work with become my neighbors, too. I want them to have a great experience!”

Homesite reservations for the final phase of Benson Place will begin September 25th. To learn more and receive updates, interested home buyers are encouraged to contact community managers Nikie Glasbrenner and Heather Philip at BensonPlace@ReeceNichols.com or by calling (816) 792-5748.

Benson Place is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Benson Place Landing

Directions: I-435 to M-152 East to Shoal Creek Parkway, North to NE 96th Street, East to community.

Hours: By appointment

Contact: Heather Philip or Nikie Glasbrenner, 816-792-5748 or BensonPlace@ReeceNichols.com

Web: BensonPlaceNewHomes.com