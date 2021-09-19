Tom French communities open for Fall Parade of Homes

The open kitchen, dining and great rooms, plus master bedroom, den, and laundry room are all on the main level in the story and a half Landon II plan at Covington Creek.

The Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily through October 3, is a Kansas City tradition, offering homebuyers the opportunity to view the latest in new home designs and innovations from the finest homebuilders, such as Tom French Homes. As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been building superior custom homes, plus developing maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods since 1978. Plan to tour Entry #142 and discover why French’s communities are always Parade favorites.

Covington Creek - Tour Entry #142, a reverse story and a half plan by Symphony Homes, at 11584 S. Roundtree Street.

Developed by French, this neighborhood combines one of the area’s best builders, a top-rated school district, and beautiful views to create an inviting and popular community. The single-family home community offers a variety of plans in the Olathe Northwest school district. Phase two is open and offers an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace.

Several homes are under construction, or will soon start, by featured builder Symphony Homes. These include a reverse story and a half home with walkout lower level and a traditional story and a half home. Additionally, Symphony Homes has a new two-story home under construction and available to view.

Symphony Homes’ Landon II plan at over 2,900 square feet and offering four bedrooms, is a spacious one and a half story plan that accentuates main level living. The open kitchen, dining and great rooms, plus master bedroom, den, and laundry room are all on the main level. The large lower level can be finished for additional living space. Featuring light wood floors and white cabinets, the airy space is crisp and fresh. Shiplap, box beams and a beautiful rustic fireplace create a farmhouse style today’s buyer will love.

The Alexander reverse story and a half plan offers an open floor plan with a transitional feel – traditional yet with modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant in this plan, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower-level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space. Currently, one Alexander reverse story and a half plan is available to view and will be available for occupancy in October.

Covington Court - Tour the model at 11440 S. Waterford Drive.

Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor is one of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities. The neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of several twin villas under construction, with prices starting in the high $400,000s.

Phase Two is well underway, offering walkout home sites for the new reverse story and a half plans, the Ensley II, with two bedrooms on the main level, as well as the Alderwood II.

Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes.”

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment this summer.

Gatewood Villas – Call for an appointment or more information.

Only two homesites remain for a custom build in this serene and secluded neighborhood situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe. All of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. Act quickly to choose one of the many floor plans offered by Tom French Homes or Symphony Homes or bring your own developer-approved builder.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 for further information on these and other Tom French communities. Video walkthroughs, along with extra photos, of models and available homes are offered online. For more information, visit tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net.

