Five-star lakefront, golf community packed with amenities awaits in Raymore

Stop by Creekmoor to see the lakefront community’s five Fall Parade of Homes entries, featuring a variety of builders and floor plans.

When it comes to the scope of amenities, affordable homes and homesites and the allure of lakefront and golf course living, there’s no better choice than Creekmoor.

Linda Martin markets Creekmoor for Reece Nichols Real Estate and said homeowners love the wealth of community amenities.

“They don’t have to leave to enjoy socializing, recreation, dining — anything they want,” she said.

Live at Creekmoor and you’ll spend your days doing what you love: golfing, boating, fishing, swimming, tennis, pickleball and biking, to name a few activities. The quality-built, affordably priced homes of Creekmoor are designed around two community centerpieces: Lake Creekmoor, a 108-acre private lake; and Creekmoor’s 18-hole championship golf course, which has been ranked among the top courses in the state of Missouri.

Golf enthusiasts will especially love Creekmoor for two additional reasons. Residents have reciprocal access to any of the developer’s other golf courses throughout the country, including idyllic locations in Arkansas and Tennessee. Plus, reasonably priced HOA dues include a golf membership (green fees are an additional cost).

As the Fall Parade of Homes kicks off on September 18 and runs through October 3, this is the perfect time to explore Creekmoor. This year, the community features five Fall Parade entries:

Entry 39 (1109 Hillswick Lane), a four-bedroom, four-bathroom reverse 1 ½-story by Bryant/Ratliff Building Inc. with a butler’s kitchen, a covered porch off the breakfast nook and a lower-level family room with a bar.

Entry 40 (1111 Hillswick Lane), a four-bedroom, three-bathroom Farmhouse-style reverse 1 ½-story by Signature Builders KC, LLC. Features include a lanai off the dining room, a deck off the master bedroom and a lower level that’s ideal for entertaining with a wine cellar, bar, media room and game room.

Entry 41 (1113 Hillswick Lane), a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1 ½-story by Dusty Rhodes Homes with soaring ceilings, luxury finishes and a spacious, open living area complete with a great room that overlooks a covered porch.

Entry 42 (1211 Granton Lane), a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1 ½-story by C&M Builders, Inc., with a large, covered deck off the great room and an eye-catching staircase that leads to an inviting lower level with a family room, bar, patio, two bedrooms and additional storage space.

Entry 43 (920 Rannoch Lane), a four-bedroom, four-bathroom 1 ½-story home at trim stage by Rob Washam Homes. The floor plan includes a large loft space, covered patio, zero-entry shower, and a butler’s pantry.

While you visit Creekmoor, stop by the sales office to learn more about available inventory, including eight homes that are in varying stages of construction. Martin said it’s never too early to chat with the sales team about available options and what works best for your specific move-in timeline.

Another testament to the appeal of Creekmoor’s homes and lifestyle? Martin said a number of homeowners have opted to up- or downsize right within the community. She knows several homeowners who have moved into their third Creekmoor home and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

For prospective buyers who would prefer to build, Creekmoor offers an enticing selection of affordable homesites that give buyers a beautiful location for their new home, plus more money to put into the home rather than the lot. The Creekmoor building team includes Allure Luxury by Dusty Rhodes Homes, Rob Washam Homes, LLC, Bryant-Ratliff Building, C&M Builders, Inc., SAB Homes, Inc., and Signature Builders. For prospective buyers wanting to build, now is the time to begin planning for a 2022 completion, which means you’ll be moved in to Creekmoor in time for sun, fun and lake living! Not only do Creekmoor’s builders offer an enviable variety of floor plans; they’ll also work closely with each Creekmoor homeowner to create the perfectly customized forever home.

Make sure to leave enough time on your Creekmoor visit to explore an unrivaled selection of amenities, including a clubhouse complete with a pro shop and conference room. Lake Creekmoor is stocked with blue gill, catfish, and bass for catch-and-release fishing. Private resident boat docks and slips are available, along with community boat docks and rental slips. Additional amenities include two swimming pools, community tennis and basketball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with weight room.

With so much to do and see inside Creekmoor, it’s hard to contemplate leaving! Yet Creekmoor also offers homeowners a prime Raymore location that puts them within minutes from groceries, shopping and services. Nearby recreational opportunities include one of the only parks in the state with ADA playground equipment.

Soak up the beautiful early fall weather with a trip to Creekmoor to find your dream home. After all, why should vacation only be an occasional indulgence? Instead, let yourself live the active, fulfilling life you deserve. It’s waiting for you at Creekmoor. Get an all-access view with a virtual tour, then visit the community and start writing your family’s exciting next chapter.

Creekmoor

Prices: Starting at $500,000

Location: Sales office at 1113 Hillswick Lane, Raymore, Mo. South on I-49 to Missouri 150 East and turn left. Right on Kelly Road, left on 155th St. to Creekmoor entrance and follow signs.

Hours: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday

Contact: Linda Martin, Community Manager, (816) 331-0754

Web: www.Creekmoor.com