Visit Hunt Midwest’s award-winning communities during the Fall Parade of Homes

Entry #4 is the Jefferson plan built by Patriot Homes in the Cadence community. This spacious, 1.5 story, six-bedroom home is located at 10755 N. Hickory Ct.

Hunt Midwest Residential has more than 3,000 acres of land currently under development within the Kansas City metropolitan area. With award-winning communities in Kansas City’s Northland and Lee’s Summit, this residential team has become one of the metropolitan area’s most active developers. Hunt Midwest’s new home communities are built in the area’s best school districts and offer an abundance of amenities such as community swimming pools, children’s splash parks, fishing lakes, playgrounds, ample green space, and scenic nature trails.

Hunt Midwest’s new home communities are showcasing eight Parade of Home entries. All entries are created by award-winning builder teams and are accepting tours from September 18 through October 3, 2021. Homes on the parade will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission, showcasing the latest in-home innovations, floorplans, interior design, as well as the area’s premier new homes, home builders, and communities.

Benson Place - situated in the heart of the highly sought-after Shoal Creek Valley, Benson Place is a popular new home community boasting a variety of amenities including a lake, splash park, two swimming pools, and an integrated nature trail. Benson Place’s final phase is opening in September. Parade tour #1 at 8029 NE 103rd St. is SAB Homes’ latest plan, The Dekar. This four-bedroom, 2 story home features an open floor plan.

Cadence - nestled among the rolling hills of Kansas City’s Northland, Cadence offers the perfect combination of quality homes, ideal location, and world-class amenities. Cadence is one of Hunt Midwest’s latest new home communities and will feature four Parade of Homes entries. Parade tour #2 by McFarland Custom Builders at 10749 N. Hickory Ct. offers four bedrooms and a grand great room. Tour #3 by New Mark Homes at 10752 N. Hickory Ct. is a reverse story and a half with an inviting covered deck. Entry #4 is the Jefferson plan built by Patriot Homes. This spacious, 1.5 story, six-bedroom home is located at 10755 N. Hickory Ct. Entry #5 at 10760 N. Hickory Ct. is a charming two story with five bedrooms built by Aspen Homes.

Northgate Village – Inspired by iconic neighborhoods such as Brookside and Waldo, Northgate Village offers a variety of living options that include rowhomes, patio homes, and single-family homes. Conveniently located just north of downtown Kansas City, Northgate Village is within walking distance of Macken Park, shops and restaurants, and much more. Parade entry #14, 3112 Howell Street, is a three-bedroom rowhome by Aspen Homes.

Riverstone - Surrounded by trees and green space, The Reserve at Riverstone is a beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to the popular shopping center, Zona Rosa. Their highly anticipated fourth phase is now open! Entry #35, located at 8218 NW 89th Street, showcases award-winning builder Patriot Homes’ four-bedroom reverse plan, The Taft.

Staley Hills – With two dramatic water features bordering the community entrance and stone-clad homes lining the streets, it is clear from first impressions that Staley Hills takes pride in its appearance and its amenities. Features such as a crystal-clear swimming pool, scenic walking trails, and a park and play area allow residents to enjoy nature and spend quality time with friends and family close to home. Parade entry #71 by Patriot Homes is located at 10821 N. Olive Street. This story and a half plan boasts seven bedrooms, including two on the main floor.

Hunt Midwest has been an industry leader in master-planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt Midwest Communities

Benson Place - East of I-435 at N. Eastern Avenue and N.E. 102 Terrace.

Cadence - just east of N. Platte Purchase Road between NW 100th and 108th Streets.

Northgate Village - just north of downtown Kansas City at E. 32nd Avenue & Swift Avenue.

Riverstone - West of I-29 on Tiffany Springs Pkwy.

Staley Hills - N. Woodland Avenue and NE Shoal Creek Parkway.

For more information, visit www.huntmidwestkc.com