Rodrock’s Stonebridge boasts 60-plus homes awaiting families

Rodrock’s Stonebridge has more than 60 incredible homes under construction within its various neighborhoods. The award-winning Chesapeake II.1 by Hilmann Home Building is delightfully designed, fully furnished, and open to tour 7 days a week in Stonebridge Park and gives buyers a fantastic idea of what’s possible within the family-favorite community.

Rodrock’s Stonebridge has always been a haven for families, checking all the boxes for growing broods: quiet cul-de-sacs, fantastic community feel, amenities galore, and award-winning schools. And excitingly, this family-favorite community has more than 60 incredible homes under construction within its various neighborhoods.

Stonebridge, located between Ridgeview and Blackbob along 167th Street, is comprised of Stonebridge Park, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Meadows, and Stonebridge Pointe. The community has long been a standout, ushering in homebuyers who often choose to buy within the neighborhood over and over again, convincing extended family to likewise put down roots.

And with a fantastic array of homes nearing completion—in a variety of design styles from some of Kansas City’s top builders—buyers are in a rare position to find their dream home in one of Olathe’s most coveted communities.

In Stonebridge Meadows, some 11 homes under construction, ranging from those just breaking ground to others a mere 60 days from completion. A large selection of ranch and 2-story homes by builders, including Prieb Homes, Chris George Custom Homes, SAB Homes, and Hilmann Homebuilding, are ready to impress.

In neighboring Stonebridge Pointe’s inaugural phase, 24 abodes are under construction on popular walkout, daylight, and cul-de-sac homesites. Just released, the second phase at Stonebridge Pointe boasts another 29 homesites available for purchase.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“These are some truly great homesites close to one of our pools and the fitness facility,” says community manager Mike Slaven. “All have great access to our exceptional schools and Arbor Landing Park.”

In Stonebridge Trails, some 17 tempting homes some of the area’s most popular homebuilders. “All of these amazing abodes are slotted to be complete within 3 to 10 months!” says community manager Angie Renaud. “This means a few lucky homebuyers can be in their new homes to ring in the holidays.”

A refreshing selection of home styles is being built, including 8 2-story homes, 3 reverse homes, another 3 1.5 stories, and 3 ranch homes. This range ensures there’s a style to fit every homebuyer’s desire—and that Stonebridge is anything but cookie-cutter and dull in appearance. A number of these builds sit on lush, treed lots and cul-de-sac homesites. And Stonebridge Trails’ final phase is now available!

Rounding out the impressive collection of available homes is Stonebridge Park with 14 homes at various stages, ranging from 7 to 12 months from completion. “Some of the area’s top builders have been hard at work refreshing our offerings,” says community manager April Trout.

“And the final phase of Stonebridge Park is about to be launched with 25 wonderful opportunities for buyers,” adds April.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

An expansive trail system links the greater Stonebridge community, offering residents an easy way to make use of the neighborhood’s impressive four pools and two clubhouses, one with workout facilities. In fact, the neighborhood boasts a junior Olympic-size pool and water slide; zero-entry pools and changing cabanas; pergola-covered grills and picnic areas; hard-surface sport court; and several well-equipped playgrounds.

If all these amenities don’t keep families busy enough, the community is home to a vibrant Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly get-togethers that not only forge friendships but favorite family memories. From pool parties to horse-drawn carriage rides, each season offers a new delight for kids of all ages.

Also accessible from these trails is Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Achievement Award and named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School. The new Woodland Spring Middle School opened in 2019. This means residents are offered an award-winning, full Kindergarten through 8th-grade education within the community!

From start to finish, Stonebridge was designed for families. Tour the community’s model homes—open 7 days a week—to discover the potential these homes possess…and see just what makes Stonebridge a community that families choose for a lifetime!

For more information, visit Rodrock.com