New maintenance-provided villas coming soon to northland’s Cadence community

The first phase of Cadence Villas will include 54 homes, with streets projected to be in place by early fall.

The rolling hills of Kansas City’s northland will soon be home to the highly anticipated maintenance-provided community, Cadence Villas. Cadence Villas will be a part of the popular Cadence community and will offer the perfect combination of quality homes, ideal location, and first in class amenities.

Conveniently located at the intersection of Shoal Creek Parkway and N. Platte Purchase Road, Cadence Villas is part of the developing mixed-use master-planned community Cadence, and when completed, will include 116 maintenance-provided villas.

“Cadence Villas are opening in a time of unprecedented demand for new homes,” said Sherri Cole, ReeceNichols agent and community manager. “The amount of interest Cadence Villas has garnered has been extraordinary. I’m so excited about this neighborhood. It has so much to offer,” said Cole. “I have been keeping a list of interested parties who will receive updates and more information as development progresses.”

“Cadence Villas will include a wide selection of lots, many backing to treed and greenspace views, along three cul-de-sacs,” Cole added. “The first phase will include 54 sites, with streets projected to be in place by early fall.”

Cadence Villas will feature homes built by an experienced, award-winning builder team made up of Ernst Brothers Home Construction, Hearthside Homes, Patriot Homes and SAB Homes. Each builder has extensive experience in the Kansas City home market, providing homeowners with a personalized, hands-on building process.

“Each builder will offer a variety of villa floor plans starting at 1,200 square feet, with design finishes and options to suit any lifestyle needs - whether that’s a gourmet kitchen, a theatre room on the lower level, or space for kids and grandkids. Buyers can choose from plans for two or three car garages,” said Cole.

“Villa living was once seen as an option just for buyers looking to ‘right-size’ or for empty-nesters. However, a growing number of demographics are looking at maintenance-provided homes as a way to free up more time to focus on their career, family, or both. The ‘lock-and-leave’ option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or lifestyle, without having to worry about lawn care.”

“A big draw has been the fact that the homes association for these free-standing villas allows for individual wrought iron fencing on each lot, which is perfect for homeowners with dogs. And unlike many communities, the area inside the fence will also be maintained,” Cole noted.

Monthly homes association fees include lawn care and irrigation, as well as snow removal. Residents will enjoy an integrated park and nature trail system as well as amenities such as a community pool, firepit retreat, and hammock garden in the future.

“The location is unbeatable. Close proximity to major highways allows for a quick commute to KCI Airport, downtown Kansas City, and a variety of entertainment and shopping destinations throughout the metro,” added Cole.

Buyers interested in learning more about Cadence Villas are encouraged to contact community manager Sherri Cole to receive updates and more information as development progresses.

Cadence Villas is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Contact: Sherri Cole, CadenceVillas@ReeceNichols.com or 816.602.3406

