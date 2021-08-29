Rodrock’s Sundance Ridge boasts awe-inspiring amenities and a top-notch location

In Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge—located east of Mission Road on 175th Street—Rodrock Homes’ Lancaster showcases form, function, and finesse and is open to tour 7 days a week. The home offers a spacious layout with formal dining and center-island kitchen that overlooks the expansive great room.

There was something about Rodrock’s Sundance Ridge that captured Scott and Tish Roberts’ attention—and held it. The family had spent the better part of 2 decades in Olathe, but they returned again and again over a handful of years to Sundance, located east of Mission Road on 175th Street.

The community is comprised of Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—amidst rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. It’s this beautiful scenery and prime locality that tempted the Roberts family. “We loved the location,” Scott says. “It’s quiet out there, but we felt like the neighborhood was very welcoming.”

Sundance Ridge is minutes from shopping, entertainment, and restaurants, and, importantly, is in the Blue Valley School District. A future Blue Valley elementary school has been approved for the neighborhood and is in the planning stages. As a principal within the district, Scott—and his wife, who is also an educator—knows how integral strong schools are to building a thriving community.

The Roberts were fortunate to find a plan with Pyramid Homes that they adored, and after years of waiting, everything fell into place. The family has called Sundance Ridge home for some 3 months and couldn’t be happier.

“The amenities also attracted us to the community, and when they get built out—including the pool, clubhouse, and walking trails—we’ll be nice and close to it from where we live,” Scott continues. “And it’s exciting that in Red Fox Run, we’re still in that area of growth where we can build up the culture of the neighborhood. We did that in Olathe and are looking forward to building up a family-friendly community here.”

And what an exhilarating time to be part of this one-of-a-kind neighborhood! “We couldn’t be more excited to have the “Village” now under construction,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “The Village will be home to an extensive amenities center that includes a breathtaking clubhouse, dual pool complex, future indoor gymnasium, pickleball courts, bocce ball court, playground, and community garden. Phase one is underway and includes the clubhouse and first community pool.”

And after a strong spring and summer selling season, Sundance Ridge is reloading its available homes. A variety of floor plans and styles are currently underway in all three areas of Sundance Ridge: Archers Landing boasts homes from $550,000 to $725,000, Red Fox Run offers abodes from $600,000 to $900,000, and Big Sky features homes from the upper $900,000 to $1,000,000-plus price range.

“We are thrilled to have multiple award-winning builders with homes currently under construction,” Bruce says. “This allows interested homebuyers to move in much quicker than just building from scratch, which we know is important to families.”

The ability to build a new home for $550,000 within the coveted Blue Valley School District is an exceptionally rare find! And with three separate neighborhoods, there’s a price point, design style, and home-site option for everyone.

Coupled with quiet, safe cul-de-sacs and a true community feel, Sundance Ridge is a haven for families. Another important difference is Rodrock’s unique Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly holiday events, including spring egg hunts, July 4th bike-a-thons, and pumpkin-carving contests. Such gatherings forge friendships and build a true sense of togetherness, which resonates deeply with homeowners. From top-notch amenities to the area’s top builders, Sundance Ridge offers a living experience like no other!

Sundance Ridge

Location: 175th Street and Kenneth Road

Prices: Homes from $550,000 to $1 million plus; home sites $88,950 and up

Contact: Bruce Stout, Bob Sloan or Nikki McCray, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-991-8095, SundanceRidge@rodrock.com

Office Hours: Monday through Saturday 10-5, Sunday 12-5

Web: Rodrock.com