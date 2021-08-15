The Willows showcases spacious and gracious main level living in Willow Pointe, a maintenance-provided neighborhood

This popular reverse 1.5-story floor plan by James Engle Custom Homes LLC features a stunning, open entrance with soaring ceilings and a light-filled great room with a view of the see-thru fireplace to the covered deck, a gourmet kitchen and handsome primary suite. This stylish model can be viewed in the Willow Grove neighborhood and built in Willow Grove or Willow Pointe.

What drew Chuck and Myrna Williams to The Willows in south Johnson County was a winning combination of quality, reputation, and main-level living — all must-haves when the empty nester couple started their home search.

“We loved the community for its high standards and carefully chosen builders,” Chuck Williams said.

Beyond the community’s builders and the integrity of the homes, The Willows’ up-and-coming maintenance-provided neighborhood, Willow Pointe, caught their eye.

“We were specifically interested in a new-build home offering a main floor primary bedroom and suite,” Chuck Williams said. “Willow Pointe fulfilled our needs.”

ReeceNichols real estate agent Brent Sledd, a 39-year-industry veteran, keeps The Willows at the top of his list of options for clients for many of the reasons the Williams were attracted to the community. “I like the prime location — The Willows is the closest-in community to get a new home in this coveted part of Johnson County, which also happens to be in the Blue Valley School District,” he said. “There are so many pretty lots with greenspace and cul-de-sacs that give it a nice ambience. Covenant and Rodrock have collaborated to create a beautiful and desirable community that offers a variety of floor plans for every buyer — young families, growing families, and empty nesters.”

Sledd also likes the hand-selected roster of some of the area’s most renowned builders available to buyers, including Rodrock Homes, Bickimer Homes, Covenant Custom Homes, James Engle Custom Homes LLC, and New Mark Homes.

“Many of my clients have built with most of The Willows’ builders numerous times,” he said. “Each builder has a solid process and approach and outstanding warranty departments that get things done when needed.

“I always emphasize the importance keeping resale in mind,” he said. “The Willows has proven to be a good investment for today’s buyer.”

Willow Pointe: Gracious private villas from the low $600,000s to $750,000. Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent and The Willows community manager Amy Maher has boundless enthusiasm for this maintenance-provided neighborhood, primarily because the “lock-and-leave” lifestyle is priority with so many buyers.

“Homeowners like Chuck and Myrna are ready to leave the responsibilities of lawn work and snow shoveling behind,” she said. “Willow Pointe simplifies homeownership, and monthly homes association dues are reasonable. This type of detached home situated in an extraordinary neighborhood like The Willows is a rarity in south Johnson County.”

Sledd points out the well-curated collection of floor plans that each builder brings to Willow Pointe, which gives discerning buyers many choices.

“There are some gorgeous ranch styles featuring three bedrooms on the main floor, including the primary suite,” he said. “It’s a much more difficult layout to find and buyers wanting true one-level living will love to see these floor plans.”

Partial to The Kylee by New Mark Homes, the Williams selected the reverse 1.5-story home with four bedrooms and three baths for multiple reasons, including ceiling heights throughout, an open, seamless flow, and the home site itself.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with our decision to build in The Willows,” Chuck Williams said. “It’s beyond our expectations.”

Maher notes the demand for luxury villa living in south Johnson County ensures that Willow Pointe home sites will quickly disappear.

“This isn’t a cookie-cutter neighborhood where homes look alike but is a unique maintenance-provided environment sure to resonant with villa seekers,” Maher said. “I encourage prospective buyers to visit our Willow Grove model homes and discover available opportunities before they’re gone.”

There are many stunning floor plans for buyers wanting to right-size from a traditional single-family residence. Buyers can either build or purchase a home in process — currently four villas are under construction and five will begin this fall. The neighborhood also boasts home sites backing up to picturesque green spaces.

“Homeowners can find a place that embraces their life and style, enjoy the community amenities, and be near to everything Johnson County offers,” Maher said. “Benefits of living in this maintenance-provided neighborhood in The Willows are many.”

Willow Grove: Second phase now open with homes ranging from $600,000 to the mid $800,000s. With plenty of home sites available, professionally decorated model row to tour, buyers seeking new homes combining classic comfort and a flair for modern lifestyles will appreciate Willow Grove’s diverse floor plans, including reverse, 1.5-story and two-story.

Precisely chosen design elements and high-quality materials and finishes result in homes that effortlessly blend life and style.

“Our model row features four exceptional homes, with superior craftsmanship and high-end finishes, that can be built anywhere in the community,” said Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent and The Willows community manager Brenda Youness. “A distinctive collection of floor plans is also available.”

The Sarasota Reverse by James Engle Custom Homes LLC is a gorgeous, reverse 1.5-story home with an open entrance and high ceilings, and a well-appointed, chef-inspired kitchen. The primary bedroom suite includes a freestanding tub and separate vanities while a lower-level family rooms has a full walk-behind bar, two bedrooms and two full baths.

Tour The Irving by Rodrock Homes, the newest generation design in The Irving floor plan collection. A striking two-story perfect for family living, The Irving’s main level showcases an efficient L-shaped kitchen for the home chef, cozy great room with gas fireplace and built-ins, and a front office for those who work from home.

The Preserve: The Willows estate neighborhood. Two homes are underway in this neighborhood and one home site remains for a custom build.

“The Preserve is the solution for buyers wanting a larger property,” Youness said. “Five distinguished, renowned Kansas City builders are at their disposal, along with a wide array of floor plans.”

Availability going fast: Visit The Willows today. Model homes in Willow Grove are open today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maher and Youness are onsite to answer questions and guide you through The Willows. Or tour floor plans and available inventory virtually 24/7 at thewillowskc.com.

“This is a fast-paced real estate market, and The Willows is nearing completion,” Youness said. “Regardless of the neighborhood, buying a home here represents an investment in your family’s future.”

