Homesites, models and new homes ideally located in Loch Lloyd

Don Julian Builders’ newest model in process on Carnoustie Court is under contract as buyers take advantage of available spec and model options.

As summer comes to a close, so do opportunities to build in the north area of the Village of Loch Lloyd. The last three years have seen explosive growth in this “newer” area of the community, which was due in part to the opening of a new gate offering convenient access to residents and guests.

“Despite the current cost of materials, the combination of low interest rates and low inventory has further fueled custom home construction,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd Real Estate.

Loch Lloyd has a limited number of lots currently available to design and build a custom home with one of our twelve Preferred Builders. Buyers that acquire a homesite will be assisted by Loch Lloyd Real Estate’s team to select a builder and create a home that reflects their values and needs.

“With eight spec and model homes in process from our Preferred Builder Group, buyers have a variety of styles, settings and price points from which to choose,” Black continued. “These opportunities range from a lakefront southern California soft contemporary to a mid-sized modern overlooking the golf course to a transitional villa in a maintenance-provided neighborhood and priced from under $1 million to nearing $3 million. These homes will provide inspiration for buyers looking to build and a place to call home for the right buyer.”

Added Black, “We are also selling our model and spec homes in process. Both of our upcoming Fall Parade of Homes entries are sold and our newest model in process from Don Julian Builders went to contract last week.”

The Village of Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood and offers a secure setting with Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the season is especially enjoyable as residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks, and patios with exceptional food provided by the exceptional culinary staff.

Loch Lloyd Real Estate invites you to schedule an appointment to view these exceptional homesites and experience this extraordinary community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered, and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our office.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitation stations. State and local orders including social distancing will be observed.