Terrybrook Farms’ diverse offerings include maintenance-provided living in The Manor neighborhood, debuting this fall.

Built by Don Julian Builders and designed by Teri Stolz, the Brookridge II is a reverse 1.5-story, 5-bedroom model, The vaulted ceiling with skylights and tongue-and-groove wood detail is a centerpiece of the well-equipped kitchen. Can be built on select home sites throughout Terrybrook Farms.

Terrybrook Farms homeowners Jan and Ken Madsen and Marisol and Abel Cantu chose their homes in the popular southern Johnson County community for different reasons but ultimately were drawn to it for the same quality: a variety of neighborhoods designed to appeal to buyers’ diverse needs.

Among the first residents of Terrybrook Farms, the Madsen’s moved into The Morgan, a reverse story-and-a-half residence built by New Mark Homes, in December 2017. Jan Madsen, a ReeceNichols real estate agent, attended an exclusive realtor open house in November 2016 and was immediately captivated by Don Julian and Brian Rodrock’s collaborative vision.

“Five distinct neighborhoods with new builds and custom homes by five distinguished builders were planned,” said Jan Madsen, who lives in Maple Ridge. “And now, as the community matures, there’s a mix of young couples without children, families with school-age children, single homeowners, and empty nesters like Ken and I. It’s a terrific, friendly community, very social.”

Award-winning school district a must. The Cantu family hails from Fulshear, Texas, a Houston suburb. After learning Abel would be transferred by his employer to its Kansas City-based headquarters, the couple had just two weeks to find a house. With three children ranging in age from 17 to 8, it was priority that their new home be situated in the acclaimed Blue Valley School District.

Arriving in Kansas City over spring break March 2019, the couple had a mission — and a focused checklist.

“We toured several different communities and decided on Terrybrook Farms because the schools — including elementary, middle and high school — are new,” explained Marisol Cantu. “That meant students attending would be new to those schools, so my children, as transplants, would fit right in.”

The couple settled on a four-bedroom Rodrock Homes floor plan boasting an open, seamless flow and a spacious lower level that they plan to finish into a multi-use family area. The home suits the couple’s needs, which includes plenty of room to entertain visiting family members from Texas. Working with Rodrock Homes designer Kristen Ridler, the Cantu’s made final selections to personalize their new home, which Marisol appreciated.

And, like the Madsen’s, the Cantu’s enjoy the friendliness and warmth of their Terrybrook Farms neighbors and the varied neighborhoods.

“Since moving into our home in Stone Creek in May 2019, we’ve met wonderful people,” said Marisol Cantu. “And Terrybrook Farms continues to be very active with sales, which reflects well on home values. Abel and I wanted a vibrant community, and that’s just what we have.”

Jan Madsen looks forward to Terrybrook Farms’ final neighborhood, The Manor. Models showcasing a maintenance-provided lifestyle in a bustling community will be introduced late this fall.

“It’s another part of the Julian-Rodrock vision coming to life,” she said.

Five neighborhoods with prices ranging from $600,000 to more than $2 million. Terrybrook Farms is comprised of Maple Ridge, Stone Creek, The Enclave and The Estates, and The Manor with homes by some of Kansas City’s most respected builders, including Don Julian Builders, Rodrock Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, New Mark Homes, and Roeser Homes.

“It’s an exciting time at Terrybrook Farms,” said community manager and Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent Roberta Beringer. ‘This is an extraordinary community that resonates with homeowners wanting a prime location in the Blue Valley School District with top-notch shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby, and state-of-the-art community amenities like a resort-style pool, clubhouse, workout facility, and walking and biking trails.”

Jennifer Rich, Terrybrook Farms community manager and Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent, notes that although the subdivision is sought after by buyers desiring new builds and custom homes in Johnson County, “we still have much to offer.”

Maple Ridge: Reaching completion. Terrybrook Farms’ first neighborhood has two homes by James Engle Custom Homes and New Mark Homes under construction, with expected completion in late 2021. Prices of the two homes range from $600,000 - $800,00.

Stone Creek: Tour six stunning models. This neighborhood has 11 home sites available and 26 homes by Don Julian Builders, Rodrock Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, and Roeser Homes in various stages of construction. Visit the professionally decorated models and experience fresh, stylish floor plans with the latest design trends. Prices ranges from $600,000-$900,000.

The Enclave and The Estates: In addition to nine spectacular homes that are planned, buyers can choose from 24 available home sites. Prices ranges from $900,000 to more than $2 million in this exceptional neighborhood.

The Manor: Five models coming this fall and winter. Don’t wait to tour the models — with 17 home sites available and 19 homes about to begin construction, be among the first to discover this neighborhood sure to be in demand. Prices range from $600,000 - $900,000.

Natalie Freeman, Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent and Terrybrook community manager, anticipates The Manor will attract discerning homeowners ready to step away from a traditional, single-family residence.

“The Manor will have beautiful, private homes in a maintenance-provided environment,” she said. “Stylish, modern living without the burden of chores like lawn upkeep and snow removal — for many homeowners, it’s less of a trend and more of a welcome lifestyle shift.”

Visit Terrybrook Farms today. Model homes are open today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beringer, Rich and Freeman, along with Terrybrook Farms community manager and Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent Michele Davis, are onsite and eager to answer questions and guide prospective buyers through the benefits of living in Terrybrook Farms. Or explore floor plans and available inventory virtually 24/7 at www.terrybrookfarms.com.

“This is an opportunity to live in a highly desirable Johnson County community,” Davis said. “With five neighborhoods, a wide range of prices, and maintenance-provided living coming this fall, Terrybrook Farms has something to offer everyone.”

