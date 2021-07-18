Find a maintenance-provided villa to fit your lifestyle

Enjoy the ease of maintenance-provided living with a number of villa homes available throughout the Kansas City metro area. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.

Warmer months are a prime time to consider the ease of maintenance-provided living — who wants to keep up with lawn care when you could enjoy a pool, park or walking trail?

The team at Weichert, Realtors Welch & Company has a number of exciting villa opportunities available in locations ranging from Leavenworth County to Johnson County. Continue reading to explore four popular maintenance-provided destinations.

Boulder Creek

Inside Boulder Creek Villas (located at 169th Place and Mur-Len Road in Olathe), discover spacious, modern reverse 1½-story villas. Main levels include two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, as well as gourmet kitchens complete with five-burner gas cooktops, vented exhaust hoods, large islands and walk-in pantries. Kitchens and bathrooms feature quartz and granite countertops.

Each twin villa home in Boulder Creek Villas is carefully designed to offer privacy with features that include side- and front-entry garages, as well as off-set front elevations and covered back decks or patios. Residents can also opt for a fence, ideal for pet owners. The community’s provided maintenance includes lawn care inside the fence, as well as snow removal.

Speculative homes are underway with completions scheduled throughout the second half of 2021. Prices start in the mid- to upper $400,000s.

Prospective buyers can also opt to work with one of the community’s builders on a custom villa home. This is an ideal option for homeowners who may want to explore enhanced accessibility options, including wider interior doors, zero-barrier front and garage entrances, among others. All floor plans offer approximately 2,500 square feet of living space.

Community amenities include a clubhouse with kitchen and fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, a swimming pool, pickleball court, putting green, tot lot, open green space and a soccer field. The entire community is enveloped in a walking trail that winds along Coffee Creek and through an Olathe Streamway park, the perfect way to enjoy the surrounding scenery. And Boulder Creek Villas is wired for 1-gigabit fiber optic high-speed Internet service. Visit www.BoulderCreekKS.com or call (913) 522-2122 for more information.

Boulder Springs

The idyllic Spring Hill setting of Boulder Springs offers a desirable Johnson County location served by the coveted Spring Hill School District. Lisa Alvarez markets Boulder Springs with Cyndi Clothier for Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company and said the community’s villa homes have been especially popular because of the appealing price range: $345,000 to $399,000.

“Our villas have been a hit with people who want the convenience of a maintenance-provided lifestyle and a Johnson County location, but find themselves priced out of Overland Park,” Alvarez said.

Boulder Springs’ St. Croix villa home offers 1,500 square feet on the main level, complete with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Finish the home’s lower level to add around 1,000 square feet, plus two bedrooms, one bathroom and additional living space while keeping the price under $400,000. Four additional villa floorplans are available from Aruba Homes and Authentic Homes. For prospective buyers with a faster move-in timeline, speculative villas are underway for completions in August. Provided maintenance includes lawn care and snow removal. For more information, visit www.BoulderSpringsKS.com.

The Enclave at Boulder Hills

This maintenance-provided villa neighborhood, part of the pastoral Boulder Hills community, opened just this year.

When complete, The Enclave at Boulder Hills will be home to 90 detached villas, all of which offer main-floor living within reverse floor plans. Just as quality is paramount in Boulder Hills, that commitment to building beautiful, functional homes will be the top priority in the Enclave at Boulder Hills. All of the community’s current builders will be able to build in the new neighborhood, ensuring a consistent and enduring aesthetic throughout the entire community. Prices start in the low $400,000s.

Provided maintenance, including lawn care and snow removal, gives homeowners more time to enjoy all that the Boulder Hills community has to offer. A newly open amenities package includes a zero-entry pool, a clubhouse and pavilion with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen, a putting green and a pickleball court.

Boulder Hills’ prime Olathe location is also within close proximity to area highways, putting destinations like Overland Park and Leawood within a quick drive. Visit www.BoulderHillsKS.com or call (913) 333-0078 for more information.

The Communities of Falcon Lakes

The convenience of provided maintenance, along with golf-view homesites and affordable pricing, are key factors that continue to make Falcon Lakes one of the fastest growing communities in Leavenworth County.

In Falcon Lakes’ the Highlands, choose a luxury-paired villa with provided maintenance, including lawn care, snow removal, exterior paint, roof and gutters. Builders New Mark Homes and Authentic Homes offer spacious plans with generously sized main levels. Lower level finishes are optional. Prices start in the upper $300,000s.

Villa living is also available in Boulder Villas, which features an exciting selection of single-family villas priced from the $400,000s and with square footages ranging from over 1,400 to 2,800+. Builders include JLC Builders, Wynne Homes and New Mark Homes.

Falcon Lakes homeowners enjoy extensive amenities including a swimming pool, playground, basketball court, tennis courts and pickleball, not to mention convenient and delicious dining options at the community’s restaurant, The Nest Bar & Grill. Provided maintenance includes lawn care and snow removal. The community is also adjacent to the popular Falcon Lakes Golf Club, a public, 18-hole course complete with a natural grass driving range and a multi-tiered putting green. Just think — you can walk to the golf course!

The community’s prime location near K-7 highway puts residents within a short drive to destinations like the Legends Outlets, Kansas City International Airport and Johnson County. Basehor’s proximity to Leavenworth has made the Communities of Falcon Lakes a popular choice for both active and retired military so that they can easily get to Fort Leavenworth.

For more information about available speculative homes and homesites, visit www.FalconLakesKC.com or email falconlakeskc@gmail.com

Weichert, Realtors Welch & Company

Prices: Villa homes in several communities priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Web: https://www.gratadev.com/available-homes.html



