Homeowners find familiarity and new beginnings in historic Shawnee community

Live among history at Kenneth Estates, which offers a rare opportunity for new home construction inside Shawnee’s Interstate 435 loop. Prices start in the $500,000s.

Something special is happening at Kenneth Estates. The historic Shawnee community, named for famed golf club creator, Kenneth Smith, is now celebrating a new chapter as an exemplary new home community with rare opportunities for new construction inside the Interstate 435 loop.

Brian Andrew, who markets Kenneth Estates with Kerwin Holloway for ReeceNichols Real Estate, says a similar full circle moment is happening within the community, too.

“We’re seeing several recent buyers who were born and raised here in Shawnee or nearby and they’re relocating back to the area to start the next phase of life near familiar roots,” Andrew says.

Tucked along 71st Street between Quivira and Pflumm, Kenneth Estates is a lasting legacy to Smith, who was renowned for his custom-built golf clubs coveted by golfers from Sammy Davis, Jr. to President Eisenhower.

At one time, the property hosted a 9-hole golf course where Smith’s famed clients could try out their new golf clubs. Several of the course’s natural features were preserved for Kenneth Estates, including two large ponds and 20 acres of dedicated greenspace. A network of walking trails connect the three communities of Kenneth Estates and creates scenic paths through the community, giving homeowners a chance to immerse themselves in peaceful, scenic surroundings.

Kenneth Estates builders are in the midst of completing speculative homes in two Kenneth Estates neighborhoods, including The Cottages, which offers single-family villa homes paired with the convenience of maintenance-provided living. Prices start in the $500,000s. Four new speculative homes are underway, with completions scheduled for early 2022.

Additional speculative homes are underway in The Manors, which features single-family homes on walkout, daylight and level homesites. Prices start in the upper $500,000s. Four speculative homes — two 1 ½-story floor plans and two reverse 1 ½-story floor plans — are underway. Three of the four new speculative homes will be completed by the end of the year, ideal options for buyers who want to celebrate the holidays in their new home. The fourth speculative home will be ready for an early 2022 move-in ahead of the busy spring building boom.

Kenneth Estates is home to a third neighborhood: The Residences, where you’ll find larger homesites that host distinguished custom homes priced from the $800,000s. Home styles include reverse story and a half, one and one-half story, and two-story plans, depending on a buyer’s needs.

A team of renowned local builders, including J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, JFE Construction, Olympus Custom Homes and Crown Builders, is hard at work as Kenneth Estates comes to life. Given the pace of recent sales activity, the remaining 62 homesites of Kenneth Estates are expected to sell quickly, especially as the community recently announced some exciting news. Kenneth Estates is now open to approved outside builders, giving prospective buyers even more selection as they consider their options for new home construction.

Wherever homeowners build or buy in Kenneth Estates, they’ll have an historic neighbor. The original Smith family home, a stone house that dates back to the late 19th century, will be renovated, preserving another piece of this community’s storied history.

Outside of Kenneth Estates, a prime location puts homeowners in the heart of Shawnee. Schools, shopping and attractions like Tomahawk Hills Golf Course and Shawnee Mission Park are all nearby. Plus, easy access to I-435 and I-35 helps residents get to other destinations throughout the Kansas City area in just minutes.

The community sales office, located on Westgate Street in the Cottages, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. While you explore Kenneth Estates, don’t miss the display of Kenneth Smith golf clubs in the sales office. Then, find your dream home on the same land where Kenneth Smith built the life of his dreams.

Kenneth Estates

Prices: Single-family villas and single-family homes from the $500,000s

Location: 7119 Westgate St., Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: Kerwin Holloway or Brian Andrew, ReeceNichols Real Estate, 913-340-3962

Web: www.KennethEstates.com