Hook Farms is Opening Soon in Lee’s Summit

Hook Farms, a new home community nestled in the Lee’s Summit countryside, will be opening this summer. Located on SW Pryor Road and SW Hook Road, buyers will have new opportunities to live in this highly coveted area just three miles south of Interstate 470. Hook Farms will feature a plethora of desirable homesites as well as acres of greenspace. Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, this popular Lee’s Summit setting will feature two distinct areas: Homestead at Hook Farms and The Retreat at Hook Farms, which will offer spacious homesites.

In addition to its optimal location, Hook Farms offers buyers premiere homesites to choose from, with homes constructed by an experienced team of builders including Aspen Homes, BeHome LLC., Elevate Design + Build, IQ Home Builders, JFE Construction, McFarland Custom Builders, SAB Homes and Walker Custom Homes. Each has extensive experience in the Kansas City home market, providing homeowners with a personalized, hands-on design process. This large and diverse team afford buyers plenty of options when choosing a floor plan that best accommodates their lifestyle and budget, ranging from ranch, reverse, 1 ½-story and 2-story plans featuring three-car garages.

“We’re pleased to work with some of the area’s most well-respected builders, all of which offer a truly customized homebuilding or buying experience. A variety of floor plans, color palettes and finishes mean each home is truly unique,” noted Peggy Holmes, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Hook Farms co-community manager with Kana Steinmeyer.

Hook Farms will offer a wide selection of lots, many backing to treed and greenspace views. Peggy notes that a creek and a mature tree line winds through the center of the property, creating wonderful views from the surrounding lots. Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to reserve their desired lot with a refundable deposit during homesite reservations. This allows 30 days to select a builder and a floorplan, work through any customizations and determine pricing.

“Hook Farms is opening in a time of unprecedented demand for new homes,” said Jenni Mann, Hunt Midwest marketing director. “Buyers will love the convenient location as well as the sheer amount of homebuilding options that are available to them.”

Hook Farms has planned amenities that will pay homage to the natural setting and farmhouse feel.

Planned amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, and scenic walking trails.

“In addition to high-quality amenities and its country-like setting, future residents are drawn to its location within the highly sought-after Lee’s Summit West High School attendance area,” explains Holmes. “And having the elementary school directly across the street will be a big plus for families. The close proximity to highways and popular shopping areas and family-friendly amenities is extremely important when it comes to getting to and from work or shuffling kids to activities throughout the week. That, paired with the community’s greenspace, makes it an easy choice for those wanting to buy a new home.”

Buyers interested in learning more about Homestead at Hook Farms and The Retreat at Hook Farms can contact Peggy Holmes and Kana Steinmeyer for additional information.

Hook Farms is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs..

Hook Farms

Location: Off Pryor Road, just three miles south of Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit

Hours: By appointment

Contact: Peggy Holmes or Kana Steinmeyer at 816-656-1235

Web: huntmidwestkc.com/communities/lees-summit/hook-farms