Idyllic location, affordable single-family and villa homes await in Johnson County

Boulder Springs offers single-family homes priced from $350,000 and maintenance-provided villa homes from $345,000.

Prospective buyers are flocking to Boulder Springs for a variety of reasons. The idyllic Spring Hill setting offers a desirable Johnson County location served by the coveted Spring Hill School District. And with both single-family and maintenance-provided, paired villa homes to choose from, buyers can easily find the floor plan and price point that meets their needs.

Lisa Alvarez markets Boulder Springs with Cyndi Clothier for Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company and said the community’s villa homes have been especially popular because of the appealing price range: $345,000 to $399,000.

“Our villas have been a hit with people who want the convenience of a maintenance-provided lifestyle and a Johnson County location, but find themselves priced out of Overland Park,” Alvarez said.

Boulder Springs’ St. Croix villa home offers 1,500 square feet on the main level, complete with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Finish the home’s lower level to add around 1,000 square feet, plus two bedrooms, one bathroom and additional living space while keeping the price under $400,000. Four additional villa floorplans are available. For prospective buyers with a faster move-in timeline, speculative villas are underway for completions in June and August.

The villa homes are built by Aruba Homes and Authentic Homes, two members of the larger Boulder Springs builder team. In addition to spacious, well-built homes, villa owners enjoy provided maintenance, including mowing and lawn care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair and replacement, exterior paint and landscape maintenance.

Families are drawn to the community’s single-family homes, available in floor plans that include two-story, reverse 1 ½-story and ranch layouts. Most homes include a 3-car garage. Several speculative homes are in progress or prospective buyers can choose from a small yet enviable selection of remaining homesites: two cul-de-sac locations and two homesites that back to greenspace. Prices range from $350,000 to $455,000, and buyers can work with any member of the community’s building team: Aruba Homes, Authentic Homes, Calyn Homes, Shepard Homes and Wynne Homes.

All Boulder Springs homeowners are a short stroll from community amenities, including a playground, swimming pool, fire pit and walking trails. Alvarez said she loves seeing all of the kids playing throughout the neighborhood, another advantage of a quiet Spring Hill location.

Speaking of location-based advantages — the Boulder Springs features don’t stop there! The community’s developer, Grata Development, installed CenturyLink 1 GIG fiber internet throughout Boulder Springs, so you will have lightning-fast connectivity for working, surfing or streaming. Additionally, Grata Development shields homeowners from high special assessment taxes that can be found elsewhere in the Spring Hill area. The community’s appealing price points, along with minimal special assessment rates, make Boulder Springs an even better value for buyers who covet new construction in Johnson County.

Make plans to visit Boulder Springs, perched between U.S. 69 and U.S. 169 highways off Woodland St. The sales office is open daily so that you can experience all the community has to offer, along with a breezy commute that puts you in Olathe, Overland Park and beyond in just minutes. See you soon!

Boulder Springs

Prices: Villa homes from $345,000 to $399,000; single-family homes from $350,000 to $455,000.

Location: Sales office at 19642 W. 196th Terrace, Spring Hill, Kan. Turn east on 199th Street from U.S. 169, then turn left on Emerald St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Contact: Lisa Alvarez or Cyndi Clothier, 913-277-0033 or email: BoulderSpringsKS@gmail.com

Web: www.boulderspringsks.com