Tom French brings a touch of Tuscany to Leawood

Located at 137th Street, east of Mission Road in Leawood, Tuscany Piazza Townhomes is a boutique community that features charming old-world Tuscan flavor and flair: a beautiful entrance fountain, paver streets and a picturesque pond enhancing the stunning stone and stucco exteriors.

The unique enclave includes six homes built by Tom French, who has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40-year career. He offers an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work; detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.

The three remaining reverse 1-1/2 story homes are priced from $750,000 and are available for immediate occupancy. Each offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus one bedroom, one bathroom and a recreation room on the lower level, with room to expand. The homes also offer three-car garages and encompass 3,000 to 4,000 square feet of living space.

“Tom and Gayle French worked diligently on the design of these properties to give each homeowner the feel of living in a stand-alone home. Homeowners for these exclusive properties will get the best of both worlds — an upscale, luxurious home with real lock-and-leave maintenance coverage that is a benefit of attached dwellings,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.

Entering the home, from the foyer through the front hall, great room, dining room and kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors beckon. Each home features a gracious foyer with a switchback staircase and either a large divided light mirror or window to flood the stairway with reflected light.

Arched openings framed by paneled columns define the entry. An expansive great room is defined by a vaulted ceiling handsomely trimmed with box beams. An impressive mantel with graceful, carved corbels anchors the room. And beautiful architectural windows open onto private views.

The great room flows into a gourmet kitchen with plenty of room to prepare meals and entertain guests. The kitchen cabinets have a rich cream-colored paint with contrasting island accents to set off the detailed features of the alder cabinets. Glass doors accent areas of the kitchen for display of dishes or glassware. Tile back splashes and designer fixtures are showcased with granite or quartz counter tops and spacious islands. And main-level wine bars add to the elegant kitchen features and offer versatility for entertaining.

The master suite is on the first floor with a large master bath and walk-in closet. All finishing details, including granite and quartz counter tops, glass and tile accents and lighting choices, are carefully selected to create an elegant surrounding. An additional study or second bedroom is also conveniently located on the first floor and the laundry room is adjacent to the master closet.

The lower levels of the homes offer a great deal of additional space. A third bedroom and fully appointed bath is included with an option to finish a fourth bedroom, bath or exercise room. The family room here has a walk-up bar with alder wood cabinets, glass doors, a microwave, beverage center and an option for an additional front bar. There is also plenty of space for a media area to host movie nights and ample room for storage.

“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” said Hoskinson.

The monthly maintenance fees cover building insurance; roof, gutter and downspout repairs; exterior painting; sprinkler system water usage; weekly trash removal; driveway and privacy walk upkeep; snow removal and lawn and landscape maintenance.

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net.

