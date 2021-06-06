REALTOR® Roles – Guiding you Through Your Buying or Selling Experience

Whether buying or selling a home, it is important to partner with an expert who can guide you through the journey, walking you through each step with confidence and helping you reach the closing knowing your best interests were protected. That partner is a REALTOR®.

Buying a home is a multi-faceted experience, a series of steps that are each essential to a successful outcome. Selling a home comes with its own unique set of processes and potential stresses. In both cases, the solution comes in partnering with an expert who can guide you through the journey, walking you through each step with confidence and helping you reach the closing knowing your best interests were protected. That partner is a REALTOR®.

To best serve clients, REALTORS® must be adaptive by channeling various roles throughout the life of a transaction. The ability to adopt the most appropriate role for any given situation is typically so seamless that it may even go unnoticed, but it’s within that ability that the value of REALTOR® is most clear.

REALTORS® take on many roles:

· Negotiator - Engaged in an unrelenting pursuit of the win-win

There’s a subtle difference between giving in and compromising. Giving in is bending to the unwanted will of the other party. Compromising is getting something you want for something they want. They say a good negotiator leaves both parties wanting, but that isn’t true. A good negotiator leaves both parties believing they made out well. And few pursue the win-win better than a REALTOR®.

· Concierge - The go-to person that even go-to people go to

REALTORS® don’t sell things, they serve people. Their job is to take the ‘un’ out of the word ‘unknown’ so you can be as informed, prepared, and comfortable as possible with the home buying or home selling process. If you need it, they can find it. Especially if what you need is shaped like a house.

· Advocate - making sure you never have to go it alone

· Matchmaker - the mutual friend setting you up with your soulmate house

The better the database and connections, the better chance of finding a perfect match. That’s where your REALTOR® comes in. They work tirelessly to bring buyers and sellers together using their connections and their MLS database full of available homes. No swiping needed.

· Firefighter: Snuffing out problems left and right

Buying or selling a home isn’t easy. Little fires can derail an otherwise successful transaction. REALTORS® are accomplished problem solvers. They’re the firefighters that extinguish problems as quickly as they ignite. And when you’ve solved as many as they have, there’s little that sounds their alarm.

· Advisor: With experience comes wisdom (and the eagerness to share it)

Anyone can offer a general opinion on a remodeling project or major landscaping job. An advisor with the experience and acumen of a REALTOR® will provide the clarity and direction few others can. They are the trusted friend with your best interest at heart and the expert with your goals in mind.

The big question is - which one do you need? Luckily, when you partner with a REALTOR®, you get them all.

Want to learn more about these REALTOR® roles or need to find a local REALTOR® to guide you through your buying or selling experience? Visit WhichRole.com.