Final chances to buy in Eagle Creek as new home community nears completion

The Ellenbrook plan by SAB Homes is a popular reverse story-and-a-half layout, shown here in a previously completed home at Eagle Creek.

Eagle Creek’s final phase of homesites is nearing completion, providing the last opportunities to buy in this popular Lee’s Summit community.

Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, Eagle Creek is located off Pryor Road, just three miles south of Interstate 470. Large stone monuments and generous landscaping greet residents at both entrances and two community swimming pools, a playground, acres of greenspace and paved walking trails provide families and individuals a place to relax and unwind just outside their front door.

Three available homes are under construction and will be completed by late summer:

· A reverse story-and-a-half plan built by JFE Construction, the Gunnison is situated on the highest elevation in the community, offering expansive views. With the master suite and second bedroom/office on the main level, this plan is perfect for those working from home. Unique features include a gorgeous stone fireplace and massive rustic beams in the great room. The Gunnison is located at 2357 SW River Trail Rd.

· The Silverton two-story plan, also built by JFE Construction, backs to trees, creating beautiful views from each room in the open concept with four bedroom and four baths. It features a dramatic entryway with curved staircase. The Silverton plan is located at 2358 SW River Trail Rd.

· SAB Homes’ Ellenbrook is a four-bedroom, 3.5 bath reverse story-and-a-half with nearly 2,900 square feet of living space on a walk out/walk up with a scenic horizon view. This plan offers a formal dining room in addition to the open kitchen, breakfast, great room area. SAB Homes’ Ellenbrook plan is located at 2365 SW River Trail Rd.

“We’re pleased to work with some of the area’s most well-respected builders, all of which offer a truly customized homebuilding or buying experience. A variety of floor plans, color palettes and finishes mean each home is truly unique,” noted Peggy Holmes, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Eagle Creek co-community manager with Kana Steinmeyer. “Not everyone has the time or desire to build, which is why our builders provide a variety of inventory homes to choose from,” she said. “We expect these homes to sell quickly.”

Peggy notes that an all-new selection of inventory homes by I.Q. Home Builders and SAB Homes are planned for all remaining lots in the subdivision, with a limited number backing to trees or situated on a cul-de-sac. Those who act quickly may still be able to choose finishes to suit their tastes.

“Eagle Creek remains a popular choice among new home buyers in Lee’s Summit,” explains Peggy. “In addition to high-quality amenities and its country-like setting, future residents are drawn to its location within the highly sought-after Lee’s Summit West High School attendance area. The close proximity to highways and popular shopping areas and family-friendly amenities is extremely important when it comes to getting to and from work or shuffling kids to activities throughout the week. That, paired with the community’s history of steadily increasing home values, makes it an easy choice for those wanting to buy a new home.”

A new community, Hook Farms and The Retreat at Hook Farms, will be opening this summer. Located on SW Pryor Rd and SW Hook Rd, buyers will have additional opportunity to live in this highly coveted area as Eagle Creek nears completion. Hook Farms will feature a plethora of desirable homesites as well as acres of greenspace. Buyers interested in learning more about Hook Farms and The Retreat at Hook Farms can contact Peggy Holmes and Kana Steinmeyer for additional information.

Eagle Creek is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagle Creek

Prices: Call for pricing

Location: Off Pryor Road, just three miles south of Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit

Hours: By appointment

Contact: Peggy Holmes or Kana Steinmeyer at 816-554-1318

Web: www.huntmidwestkc.com/communities/lees-summit/eagle-creek