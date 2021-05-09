Lively lakefront community offers specs, affordable homesites

Stop by Creekmoor to see the lakefront community’s four Spring Parade of Homes entries featuring a variety of builders and floor plans.

As the Spring Parade of Homes concludes this weekend, there’s no better time to stop in and visit the idyllic lakefront surroundings at Creekmoor. The picturesque community gives buyers a rare opportunity to enjoy affordable resort-style living, including a full range of amenities and a prime Raymore location.

When you visit, you’ll notice a brisk pace of building activity. Linda Martin markets Creekmoor for Reece Nichols Real Estate and said it’s wonderful to see so many rooftops going up in the community, many of which are already sold.

Start your Creekmoor tour at one of the community’s four Spring Parade entries:

Entry 42, a five-bedroom, four-bathroom story and a half Santa Rosa home by Dusty Rhodes Homes, located at 1108 Hillswick Lane.

Entry 43, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story home that features a new floor plan and luxury finishes, also by Dusty Rhodes Homes, at 1113 Hillswick Lane.

Entry 44, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom reverse 1½-story home with a butler’s kitchen by Bryant-Ratliff Building Inc., located at 1109 Hillswick.

Entry 45, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1 ½-story home from C&M Builders, Inc. at trim stage, located at 1211 Granton Lane.

Two Parade entries — numbers 43 and 44 — received Pick of the Parade Distinctive Design awards from the Home Builder’s Association of Greater Kansas City, a testament to the eye-catching layouts and impeccable finishes available at Creekmoor.

Then, learn more about Creekmoor’s available inventory. Two new speculative homes are at foundation stage, which means prospective buyers have plenty of time to select fixtures and finishes. Several more speculative homes will soon be underway with completions scheduled in early 2022. Martin said it’s not too early to chat with the sales team about available options and what works best for your specific timeline.

Martin said Creekmoor also offers a selection of affordable homesites, an ideal option for prospective buyers who would prefer to build. The Creekmoor building team includes Allure Luxury by Dusty Rhodes Homes, Rob Washam Homes, LLC, Bryant-Ratliff Building, C&M Builders, Inc., SAB Homes, Inc. and Signature Builders. For prospective buyers wanting to build, now is the time to begin planning for a 2022 completion, which means you’ll be moved in to Creekmoor in time for sun, fun and lake living! Not only do Creekmoor’s builders offer an enviable variety of floor plans; they’ll also work closely with each Creekmoor homeowner to create the perfectly customized forever home.

All Creekmoor residents enjoy an unrivaled selection of amenities. Play golf at an 18-hole championship golf course or unwind in the resident’s clubhouse, which also includes a pro shop and conference room. Creekmoor’s 108-acre private lake is stocked with blue gill, catfish and bass for catch-and-release fishing. Private resident boat docks and slips are available, along with community boat docks and rental slips. Additional amenities include two swimming pools, community tennis and basketball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with weight room.

With so much to do and see inside Creekmoor, it’s hard to contemplate leaving! Yet Creekmoor also offers homeowners a prime Raymore location that puts them within minutes from groceries, shopping and services. Nearby recreational opportunities include one of the only parks in the state with ADA playground equipment.

Soak up the beautiful late spring weather with a trip to Creekmoor to find your dream home. After all, why should vacation only be an occasional indulgence? Instead, let yourself live the active, fulfilling life you deserve. It’s waiting for you at Creekmoor.

Creekmoor

Prices: Starting at $500,000

Location: Sales office at 807 Hampstead, Raymore, Mo. South on I-49 to Missouri 150 East and turn left. Right on Kelly Road, left on 155th St. to Creekmoor entrance and follow signs.

Hours: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday

Contact: Linda Martin, Community Manager, (816) 331-0754

Web: www.creekmoor.com