Homesites, models and new homes ideally located in Loch Lloyd

Don Julian Builders’ newest model in process is under contract as buyers take advantage of spec and model options.

The Spring Parade of Homes, which runs through May 9th, offers prospective buyers the opportunity to view new entries and explore developing their own custom plans.

“Despite the current cost of materials, the combination of low interest rates and low inventory has further fueled custom home construction,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd Real Estate.

Loch Lloyd has a limited number of lots currently available to design and build a custom home with one of the community’s 12 preferred builders. Buyers that acquire a homesite will be assisted by Loch Lloyd Real Estate’s team to select a builder and create a home that reflects their values and needs. Or, enjoy the ease of maintenance-provided living in The Cove—Loch Lloyd’s semi-custom neighborhood providing buyers a faster move-in timeline with pre-developed plans and lock-and-leave living.

“With nine spec and model homes in process from our Preferred Builder Group, buyers will have a variety of styles, settings and price points from which to choose,” said Black. “Ranging from a lakefront southern California soft contemporary to a mid-sized modern overlooking the golf course to a transitional villa in a maintenance-provided neighborhood and priced from under $1 million to nearing $3 million—these homes will provide inspiration for buyers looking to build and a place to call home.”

Added Black, “We are also selling our model and spec homes in process. Both of our Spring Parade entries are sold and our upcoming Fall Parade of Homes entry from Don Julian Builders went to contract this week.”

Starr Homes’ new Spring Parade of Homes entry (#52) is a private residence located on the prominent Loch Lloyd Parkway, which spans gate-to-gate within the community. Set on a dramatically sloped and wooded lot, the reverse story and a half home is nestled in the trees, which provide privacy for the outdoor living spaces that are located on two levels.

The reverse story and a half plan offers 4,820 square feet with five bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms and a 4-car garage. The main level includes a sizable owner’s suite with an eye-catching vaulted ceiling. A second first-floor bedroom offers a forward-planning closet that can be converted to an elevator; and the light-filled hearth room and adjacent kitchen and dining room all offer floor-to-ceiling views of the natural setting. A unique behind-the-kitchen prep area opens to a walk-through pantry and is flanked by a beverage station providing convenient access to the interior and exterior living spaces. The covered lanai invites year-round enjoyment, complete with a fireplace and television.

The lower level has an inviting bar featuring bottle storage, gaming area and media center, as well as additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms en-suite. A golf simulator is certain to be the biggest draw to this area of the home.

Please note: This entry is sold and under construction. It is anticipated to be complete in fall 2021.

J.S. Robinson Fine Homes’ entry (#51) is also a private residence that backs to Loch Lloyd Parkway in one of Loch Lloyd’s newest neighborhoods, Glenfinnan Way. The reverse story and a half plan features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 4-car garage.

Please note: This entry is sold and is at foundation stage with limited access due to construction. It is anticipated to be complete in fall 2021.

The Village of Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community is located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, and offers a secure setting with Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the season is especially enjoyable as residents come together to enjoy all of the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the exceptional culinary staff.

Loch Lloyd Real Estate invites you to join us for the final weekend of the Spring Parade of Homes to view these exceptional homes and homesites and experience this extraordinary community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Spring Parade of Homes through May 9th.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured Parade of Homes entry.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are encouraged to wear masks use hand sanitation stations. State orders including social distancing will be observed.