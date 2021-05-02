Extraordinary style, spectacular communities showcased in Rodrock Homes’ Parade entries.

The Rawlings in Mission Ranch — Saddle Creek brims with features families love, including an open-living concept with a spectacular Great Room filled with abundant natural light, that’s adjacent to a gourmet-inspired kitchen and dining room.

Now through May 9th, tour 14 entries by Rodrock Homes during the Spring Parade of Homes. From stunning to smart, Rodrock Homes’ entries include exceptional floor plans, highlighting the latest home features, finishes, products, and colors, in seven premier communities.

As Johnson County’s leading homebuilder, Rodrock Homes’ Parade offerings reflect a diverse collection of homes in the area’s most sought-after school districts and communities, like Overland Park’s much-anticipated, true master-planned gem, Sundance Ridge.

“Since the Parade’s opening day, brisk traffic indicates people are anxious to not only find the new home to complement their family’s lifestyle, but also check out current trends in home design,” said Bob Sloan, a real estate agent with Rodrock & Associates, REALTORS, and a Sundance Ridge community manager. “Buyers are focused on quality, ideal location and acclaimed school districts and we fulfill every box — and much more — on that wish list.”

Prices from $450,000 to more than $2 million.

During the Spring Parade, discover the value and benefits of new homes and neighborhoods across a spectrum of style and locations in the Johnson County suburbs of Lenexa, Olathe, and Overland Park. With a wide range of prices, Rodrock Homes has something to accommodate every lifestyle and budget: first-time buyers, young or growing families, empty nesters and more. Parade entries are in various stages of construction.

“In today’s competitive real estate market, it’s remarkable that buyers have such varied choices in one of the country’s highly rated suburban areas,” said Andrea Sullivan, a real estate agent with Rodrock & Associates, REALTORS, and a Mission Ranch community manager. “Discerning buyers appreciate well-planned communities and dedication to building homes defined by quality and integrity.”

Award-winning school districts.

Rodrock Homes strategically builds distinctive homes in the Blue Valley, De Soto, Olathe, and Spring Hill school districts, each recognized for a commitment to excellence in education.

“Rodrock Homes builds in dynamic communities for families with very particular new home prerequisites,” said Michele Davis, a real estate agent with Weichert, REALTORS and a Terrybrook Farms community manager. “Quality schools are a must for buyers with school-age children, or those starting a family.”

Prime locations.

Rodrock Homes’ exciting Spring Parade entries include homes in some of the Kansas City area’s most vibrant suburbs and amenities-rich communities, each characterized by a unique personality: Lenexa’s Arbor Lake, Olathe’s Forest View and The Willows, and Blue Valley’s Mission Ranch, Riverstone, Sundance Ridge and Terrybrook Farms in Overland Park. Rodrock Homes also build in Greens of Chapel Creek and Ridgestone Meadows, Shawnee, and Arbor Woods and Stonebridge, Olathe.

Lenexa

Tour The Kingston in Arbor Lake, situated in the Olathe School District, a striking story-and-a-half featuring a beautiful Great Room with a see-thru stone fireplace to a covered patio, a gourmet kitchen with a convenient walk-in pantry, and a main level, well-appointed owners’ suite.

Olathe

The Willows, a lovely community in the Blue Valley School District, is highlighting The Irving in the Willow Grove neighborhood. The spacious, two-story floor plan features a formal dining room and study or home office on the main level. In the Olathe School District is one-of-a-kind Forest View, a picturesque community. Visit The New Haven in Forest View — Estates, a 1.5-story, open-concept living floor plan with a main level flex room, cozy hearth room, and a kitchen featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar.

Overland Park

Mission Ranch, a coveted Rodrock Homes community, features six impressive homes on the tour. The Longmont, Saratoga and Hailey in Mission Ranch — Fox Ridge and The Rawlings, Aspen II and New Haven in Mission Ranch — Saddle Creek are all suited for families with demanding lifestyles.

Riverstone, a quiet community nestled in the Blue Valley School District and minutes away from the city, has two Parade entries. First, the reverse 1.5-story Augusta has three main-level bedrooms, including the owners’ suite, and has a finished basement. The two-story Irving is designed for family living with a Great Room, well-equipped kitchen, and a front office perfect for working from home.

Sundance Ridge — Red Fox Run’s The Lancaster boasts a popular and timeless plan updated for today’s busy lifestyles. Featuring a main-level bedroom with a private full bath and a half bath for guests, the open-style home also has a formal dining room geared to spontaneous family gatherings and entertaining.

Two homes are available to tour in Terrybrook Farms — Stone Creek, including a brand-new model, The New Hampton, a stylish reverse-style floor plan with a large Great Room, open kitchen with a walk-in pantry. dining area and hearth room with a fireplace. The Coronado, a two-story plan with a soaring, two-story Great Room with nine windows, formal dining room, breakfast room and family bar area, hearth room, and oversized pantry.

Explore the benefits of new homes or custom build.

The Spring Parade is the ultimate opportunity to see firsthand some of Johnson County’s most popular floor plans and neighborhoods, gorgeous décor from Rodrock Homes team of interior designers. If you want to build from scratch, Rodrock Homes can custom build your dream home, too.

Inspired living by Rodrock — visit today.

Homes are open today and every day from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Mother’s Day for the Spring Parade and open daily year-round. Browse 24/7 online at rodrockhomes.com where Virtual 3D Tours allow you to explore floor plans, designs, available inventory and where Rodrock Homes builds without leaving home. Schedule an appointment with onsite experts to answer your questions or visit Rodrock’s models.

Rodrock Homes

For a complete listing of Rodrock Homes floor plans, available inventory and where we build, visit:

rodrockhomes.com

913-851-0347

Prices range from $450,000 to more than $2 million.

Rodrock Homes Communities:

Lenexa/Olathe School District

Arbor Lake — Prairie Star Parkway & Shady Bend (Entry 200)

Olathe/Olathe School District

Arbor Woods —Canyon & 125th Terr

Forest View — 119th & Clare (Entry 220)

Olathe/Spring Hill School District

Stonebridge —167th & Mur-Len

Olathe/Blue Valley School District

The Willows — 143rd & Pflumm (Entry 157)

Overland Park/Blue Valley School District

Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge/Saddle Creek — 157th St. & Mission Rd (Entries 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181)

Riverstone — 183rd & Caenen (Entries 172 & 173)

Sundance Ridge — Red Fox Run — 175th & Verona (Entry 185)

Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community – Stone Creek— 171st St. & Switzer (Entries 163 & 164)

Shawnee/De Soto School District

Greens of Chapel Creek —67th & McCormick

Ridgestone Meadows — 67th & Woodland