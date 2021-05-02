Loch Lloyd offers homesites, Parade entries with prime location

J.S. Robinson Fine Homes’ Spring Parade of Homes entry (#51), located in The Village of Loch Lloyd, Kansas City’s finest lifestyle-focused community.

With the opening of the Kenneth Road Bridge in late 2020, The Village of Loch Lloyd’s north gate and community now enjoy direct access to neighboring Overland Park and Leawood.

“The connection’s convenience to shopping, dining and daily activities, paired with continuing lower interest rates, has encouraged buyers to move forward on buying or building in Loch Lloyd,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd Real Estate.

“As we spent extended time at home the past year, buyers realize more than ever the value of a house that reflects their style, is designed for their current needs, and is located in a community that offers amenities that add to their enjoyment of everyday life,” continued Black.

This is realized in Starr Homes’ new Spring Parade of Homes entry (#52), a private residence located on the prominent Loch Lloyd Parkway, which spans gate to gate within the community. Set on a dramatically sloped and wooded lot, the reverse story and a half home is nestled in the trees, which provide privacy for the two-level outdoor living spaces.

The five-bedroom, 5 ½-bathroom plan offers 4,820 square feet and a 4-car garage. The main level includes a sizable owner’s suite with an eye-catching vaulted ceiling; a second first-floor bedroom offers a forward-planning closet, which can be converted to an elevator; and the light-filled hearth room and adjacent kitchen and dining room all offer floor-to-ceiling views of the natural setting. A unique behind-the-kitchen prep area opens to a walk-through pantry and is flanked by a beverage station that provides convenient access to the interior and exterior living spaces. The covered lanai invites year-round enjoyment with a fireplace and television.

The lower level has an inviting bar featuring bottle storage, a gaming area, a media center and additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms en-suite. A golf simulator is certain to be the biggest draw to this area of the home.

Please note: This entry is sold and under construction. It is anticipated to be complete this fall.

JS Robinson Fine Homes’ Spring Parade entry (#51) is also a private residence that backs to Loch Lloyd Parkway in one of Loch Lloyd’s newest neighborhoods — Glenfinnan Way. The reverse story and a half plan features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 4-car garage.

Please note: This entry is sold and in foundation stage with limited access due to construction. It is anticipated to be complete this fall.

Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood with a secure setting that includes Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the season is especially enjoyable as residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with expertly prepared food provided by the exceptional culinary staff.

“With nine spec and model homes in process from our Preferred Builder Group, buyers will have a variety of styles, settings and price points from which to choose,” Black said. “Available homes range from a lakefront southern California soft contemporary to a mid-sized modern overlooking the golf course to a transitional villa in a maintenance-provided neighborhood. With prices ranging from less than $1 million to close to $2 million, these homes will provide inspiration for buyers looking to build and a place to call home for the right buyer.”

In addition to upcoming spec and model homes, Loch Lloyd has a limited number of lots currently available to design and build a custom home with one of our twelve Preferred Builders. Buyers that acquire a homesite will be assisted by Loch Lloyd Real Estate’s team to select a builder and create a home that reflects their values and needs. Or, enjoy the ease of maintenance-provided living in The Cove—Loch Lloyd’s semi-custom neighborhood providing buyers a faster move-in timeline with pre-developed plans and lock-and-leave living.

Loch Lloyd Real Estate invites you to join us for the Spring Parade of Homes to view these exceptional homes and homesites and experience this extraordinary community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Spring Parade of Homes through May 9th.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured Parade of Homes entry.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are encouraged to wear masks use hand sanitation stations. State orders including social distancing will be observed