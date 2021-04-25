Featured Spring Parade of Homes entries in south Overland Park

Chapel Hill’s newest lifestyle opportunity, Chapel Hill Villas, is developed by architect Scott Bickford and master crafted by contractor James Engle Custom Homes. The featured model, Spring Parade entry 141, features high ceilings, stunning finishes and 2- or 3-car garages. Stop by daily to see more reverse 1½-story villa designs.

Chapel Hill has released three new single-family model floor plans from Kansas City’s leading building companies, all of which are featured on the Spring Parade of Homes, along with two new furnished model villa homes in Chapel Hill’s new maintenance-provided area. All homes are now open to tour daily until 5 p.m.

Don Julian Builders, Inc., features their Brentwood II reverse (parade entry 146), which offers a master bedroom suite/wing plus a pocket office off the kitchen. The lower level includes three bedrooms, a family room and a wet bar. Hollywood sliding glass doors open the space up to the covered deck as an entertaining bonus. Stunning touches of modern, clean-lined finishes enhance the experience all captured in a livable, almost 2,900 square feet of luxury.

This spring’s featured model is the newest reverse plan from NewMark Homes, The Timberland Reverse (parade entry 149), with two bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs, the walkout lower level features a family room and two bedrooms. A covered deck is ideal for entertaining, and a soft modern farmhouse interior design includes architectural beams and other eye-catching finishes. The model home offers just over 3,000 finished square feet and several front elevation options.

Suma Design presented their newest reverse 1½-story. The Santa Claire R3 (parade entry 147) features stunning, updated mid-century modern finishes, 12-foot folding glass doors that open to a covered deck, a glass handrail system, walnut hardwood floors and more. The new home is an ideal example of luxury at its finest, complete with more than 3,000 square feet.

James Engle Custom Homes introduces their newest floor plan, The Mediera Ranch, as Spring Parade entry 145. The more than 2,300-square-foot main floor living space features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, all on one floor. The home can be expanded with a finished basement option and is located at 17301 Bradshaw St.

This magnificent south Overland Park new home development also offers a portfolio of new homesites starting from $89,900. Phase 7 has begun with beautiful, buildable homesites available and selling. Many of the locations in this new phase back to designated community green space areas.

Additionally, Chapel Hill is introducing their newest residential setting, Chapel Hill Villas, located within the community of Chapel Hill. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s. The villas offer an exclusive opportunity to enjoy high-style, low-maintenance living. Don’t miss our featured Spring Parade entries, 141 and 142.

Four available reverse 1 ½-story floor plans designed by renowned local architect Scott Bickford establish the Villas’ single-family architectural aesthetic. Homes are masterfully constructed by James Engle Custom Homes and feature three bedrooms with an optional fourth bedroom, three bathrooms, 2-car garages (with an optional 3-car garage), covered patios with a screened-in porch option and so much more. Finished square footages start at 2,415 square feet and include high-end finishes like quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances with gas-burner cooktops, zero-entry shower in the master bathroom and more.

Chapel Hill Estates and Villas include an expanded amenity package. In addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool and walking trails, homeowners are enjoying a new second competition-sized swimming pool, as well as a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court.

Visit this weekend to see more of Chapel Hill’s available floor plans by leading building companies, including Bickimer Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Rob Washam Homes, Nick Zvacek Construction, New Mark Homes, Comerio Homes, Ryan Homes, Doyle Construction, Don Julian Builders, Classic Homes, C&M Builders, John Stewart Custom Homes and Hilmann Homes.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to mid-$800,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, $400,000s to $500,000s

Location: Noland St. at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Chapel Hill Estates sales office, 17305 Bradshaw St. Chapel Hill Villas sales office, 13304 W. 174th Ter.

Hours: Sales information center and model homes open daily until 6 p.m. during the Spring Parade of Homes, April 24-May 9.

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken and Natalie Ottosen, 913-278-1010.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas