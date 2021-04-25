Rodrock Development showcases 28 homes during Spring Parade of Homes

On Parade in Rodrock’s Stonebridge Meadows is SAB Homes’ handsome Hampshire. Shining hardwood floors run from the entry into the kitchen and Great Room, both of which are accented by a warm color palette and high-base molding. This 4-bedroom, 3-bath build is filled with fine details, as SAB has mastered balancing functional flow and smart living with a beautiful aesthetic.

Bountiful blooms, vibrant colors, and warm breezes abound, proving that spring has arrived. But Mother Nature doesn’t get all the fun. In fact, the new housing industry has been just as busy: Kansas City’s Spring Parade of Homes features 255 homes by 98 homebuilders in 8 counties across the metro. Rodrock has proudly taken part in the Spring Parade since 1983, bringing the best in building and design to tour-goers. This year some 28 homes are open within Rodrock communities, and today through May 9th, these gorgeous abodes are open for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Homes are spread throughout 8 of Rodrock’s most popular communities, including Arbor Lake in Lenexa; Riverstone, Mission Ranch, and Sundance Ridge in Overland Park; and Forest View, Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, and Stonebridge Park in Olathe.

“What buyers are looking for in a home has changed over the past year,” says Brenda Sanders, president of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “People appreciate the need for space. Home offices and study rooms are in high demand. Mudrooms for storing and sanitizing shoes and backpacks are a true need. And it goes without saying that outdoor spaces where people can safely gather are more popular than ever. Parade attendees will find all these thoughtful additions—and much more—while touring models in Rodrock communities.”

In the family-favorite Stonebridge—including Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Meadows, and Stonebridge Park—there are 9 homes on Parade, located between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street. It’s the perfect opportunity for attendees to effortlessly tour a bevy of homes within one neighborhood!

Stonebridge has long been one of Rodrock’s cornerstone communities. Tour-goers should take the time to stroll along the trail system that offers residents easy access to the development’s four pools, playgrounds, and two clubhouses, one with workout facilities. Also accessible is Prairie Creek Elementary School and Woodland Spring Middle School, offering residents a kindergarten through 8th grade education within the community.

At Prairie Star Parkway and Shady Bend Road, Arbor Lake offers 4 homes on Parade—and this neighborhood is anything but a typical, cookie-cutter development. Quiet streets, a pool, and picturesque 3.8-acre lake with plans for a walking trail make the community a standout. What’s more, Arbor Lake is within the award-winning Olathe School district and close to St. James Academy.

The award-winning Forest View, located on 119th Street in Olathe, is also on Parade. Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, the community sits past a 50-foot waterfall, rock bluffs, and lush greenery. The neighborhood boasts a zero-entry pool, water park, sand volleyball, playground, picnic area—and full basketball and pickle-ball courts coming soon. And the community is situated right by Forest View Elementary and Mission Trail Middle School, with the new Olathe West High School minutes away.

Located at 157th and Mission Road and comprised of Saddle Creek, Fox Ridge, and Grand Reserve, the new Mission Ranch boasts 7 sublime homes during this Spring Parade of Homes. The neighborhood is adjacent to Sunrise Point Elementary, with Blue Valley High School less than a mile away. A bevy of family-friendly amenities are planned, including a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, sport court, bocce ball, gathering room with catering kitchen, playground, and picnic area.

Ideally situated at 183rd and Caenen (one street west of Quivira), Riverstone offers quiet country feel and city proximity, offering the best of both worlds—and excitingly, has a number of homes under construction due for completion this year. The community is located in the award-winning Blue Valley school district, with close access to 69 Highway and 169 Highway.

Last, but certainly not least is Sundance Ridge, located east of Mission Road on 175th Street. The community is comprised of Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—amidst rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. And it’s an easy stop for tour-goers, as Sundance Ridge boasts 5 homes on Parade!

The Sundance Ridge development team is planning an expansive amenity package—including a resort-style clubhouse and pool complex, indoor basketball court, pickle-ball court, nature trails, playground, picnic area, and more! Rodrock has set aside land for the construction of a Blue Valley elementary school, ensuring residents have easy access to one of the finest education systems in the state.

There is no better time for homebuyers to effortlessly tour a variety of model homes from some of Kansas City’s finest builders. The market is heating up alongside the weather—so homebuyers will want to move fast!

For more information, visit www.rodrock.com or kchba.org/kc-parade-of-homes/spring