Limited homesites await in remarkable, lifestyle-focused Prairie Village community

Limited opportunities remain to purchase a custom-built single-family home in The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park, a meticulously maintained lifestyle community in the heart of Prairie Village.

There’s a good reason that Meadowbrook Park is often referred to as an oasis within the heart of Prairie Village.

Spectacular custom homes in The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park are surrounded by the more than 80 acres of the community’s namesake, a former golf course that’s now a lush, gently rolling park complete with walking trails, state-of-the-art playground equipment and serene ponds.

Warm spring weather has not only ushered in gorgeous foliage throughout Meadowbrook Park, but also a rapid uptick in new home construction throughout The Reserve. Teresa Hoffman, who markets The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park for ReeceNichols Real Estate, said ten homes — all sold — are underway throughout the picturesque community.

Prospective buyers eager to take advantage of this rare opportunity still have a few chances to make their home in The Reserve. Hoffman said a prime selection of 14 homesites remains. Most of the homesites recently increased in size, giving buyers more space to plan their custom estates. Those on a slightly faster move-in timeline can consider two speculative homes that will soon be underway.

Buyers that select a homesite will work side-by-side with a member of Meadowbrook Park’s renowned building team — including Ambassador Homes, Holthaus Building, Koenig Building + Restoration, Lambie Custom Homes, RM Standard & Co. and Tom French Construction — to create a custom home that truly reflects each buyer’s taste and preferences. Although the neighborhood will feature an enviable architectural variety, all of the homes in The Reserve will also be united by a common aesthetic.

“The homes are designed and built to reflect classic, timeless architectural detailing,” Hoffman said. “Fifty years from now, we want it to look as good as it does now, similar to the timeless appeal of the homes along Ward Parkway. I think we’ve accomplished that so far, and the feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.”

That positive feedback extends to the lifestyle at The Reserve, which is focused on homeowner enjoyment and recreation while also offering the quiet privacy of a gated neighborhood. Residents can take advantage of provided maintenance, including lawn care, tree and shrub care, irrigation and snow removal. That gives homeowners more time to enjoy the surrounding community, especially the park. Meadowbrook Park residents also have access to a neighborhood swimming pool, a great place to relax and catch up with friends and neighbors and enjoy weekly events like Thirsty Thursdays.

The mixed-use community also puts residents within a short stroll of exciting new services and amenities, including The Inn at Meadowbrook Park and its wildly popular seafood-focused restaurant, Verbena. Or stop by The Market for grab-and-go items, a café menu, coffee and ice cream.

“I’ve heard from so many residents who love the dining and lodging opportunities in the community,” Hoffman said.

Make plans now to schedule a personal tour of Meadowbrook Park. This enviable community is no longer a best-kept secret, but there’s still time to secure your place in this remarkable development. Be sure to leave plenty of time to explore the surrounding shops, services and park, which make the community feel even more like a charming small town tucked within the idyllic surroundings of Prairie Village. You won’t want to leave — and if you act quickly, you won’t have to.

Meadowbrook Park

Prices: Single-family homes from $1.2 million

Location: Nall Avenue between Somerset Drive and 95th Street, Prairie Village, Kan.

Hours: By appointment only

Contact: Teresa Hoffman, (913) 302-6258.

Web: www.MeadowbrookPark.com