Location Is Everything for Loch Lloyd’s New Spring Parade Entry

Visit Loch Lloyd’s dramatic Spring Parade of Homes entry, now under construction and ideally located on the community’s parkway.

Location, location, location! Starr Homes new Spring Parade of Homes entry (#52) in the Village of Loch Lloyd boasts an address on the prominent Loch Lloyd Parkway-spanning gate to gate within the community. Set on a dramatically sloped and wooded lot, the reverse story and a half home is nestled in the trees which provide privacy for the outdoor living spaces on two-levels.

“This was a seemingly “challenging” lot that had been passed over by many potential prospects”, said Bob Osterlund, Vice President of Sales for Starr Homes. “This hidden gem of a lot now showcases a modern farmhouse within a picturesque wooded landscape!”

The reverse story and a half plan at 4,820 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 full and 1 half bathrooms and a 4-car garage. The main level includes a sizable owner’s suite with an eye-catching vaulted ceiling; a second first-floor bedroom offers a forward-planning closet which can be converted to an elevator; and the light-filled hearth room and adjacent kitchen and dining room all offer floor to ceiling views of the natural setting. A unique behind-the-kitchen prep area opens to a walk through pantry and is flanked by a beverage station providing convenient access to the interior and exterior living spaces. The covered lanai invites year-round enjoyment with a fireplace and television. “This home is a perfect example of a trend we are seeing with buyers--a more modern style with rustic accent features,” said Osterlund.

“This house lives larger than its square footage due to the openness created by an abundance of windows,” he continued. “One of the most notable design elements of the home is a staircase that follows the contour of the lot with windows surrounding it to the lower level.”

The lower level has an inviting bar featuring bottle storage, gaming area, and media center and additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms en-suite. A golf simulator is certain to be the biggest draw to this area of the home. The home is SOLD (Priced at $1,295,000).

Please note: This entry is UNDER CONSTRUCTION and anticipated to be complete Fall 2021.

This private, gated community is located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, and offers a secure setting with Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the season is especially enjoyable as residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the exceptional culinary staff.

In addition to the unparalleled location and amenities are the variety of homesites available for buyers wanting to build as well as homes for sale. “We help buyers find the home or homesite that provides their wants, needs and wishes — whatever those may be,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Real Estate Sales & Marketing.

“With 9 spec and model homes in process from our Preferred Builder Group, buyers will have a variety of styles, settings and price points from which to choose,” she continued. “Ranging from a lakefront Southern California Soft Contemporary to a Mid-sized Modern overlooking the golf course to a Transitional Villa in a maintenance-provided neighborhood and priced from under a million to nearing 3 million—these homes will provide inspiration for buyers looking to build and a place to call home for the right buyer!”

Loch Lloyd Real Estate invites you to join us for the Spring Parade of Homes to view this exceptional home and experience this extraordinary community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Spring Parade of Homes, April 24th – May 9th.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured Parade of Homes entry.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are encouraged to wear masks use hand sanitation stations. State orders including social distancing will be observed.