Several Speculative Homes Underway in Historic Shawnee Community

Several speculative homes are underway in Kenneth Estates, including a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes that will be featured on this year’s Spring Parade of Homes.

Spring typically ushers in an uptick in new home construction activity, and Kenneth Estates is no exception. Several homes are under construction in two of the community’s three neighborhoods, including a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that’s nearing completion and will be featured on this year’s Spring Parade of Homes.

New speculative homes are underway in The Cottages, which offers single-family villa homes paired with the convenience of maintenance-provided living. Prices start in the $500,000s. The selection of new homes includes this year’s featured Spring Parade of Homes entry, a spacious reverse 1½-story villa home built by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes. The home includes an open main level that’s enhanced by an owner’s suite, a covered deck just off of the dining room and a home office that overlooks the front porch.

Downstairs, relax in a large family room that includes a popular back bar. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom offer plenty of space for family or visitors. Plus, take advantage of unfinished storage space and an optional storm shelter.

This Spring Parade entry is priced at $639,775 and is available to view at 7146 Westgate St. The parade kicks off on April 24, making this home nearly move-in ready, an ideal choice for prospective buyers who are on a faster timeline.

Additional speculative homes are underway in The Manors, which features single-family homes on walkout, daylight and level homesites. Prices start in the upper $500,000s. Kerwin Holloway, who manages Kenneth Estates for ReeceNichols Real Estate with Brian Andrew, said the furthest completion date for the current selection of speculative homes is approximately eight months.

Kenneth Estates is home to a third neighborhood: The Residences, where you’ll find larger homesites that host distinguished custom homes priced from the $800,000s. Home styles include reverse story and a half, one and one-half story, and two-story plans, depending on a buyer’s needs.

A team of renowned local builders, including J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, JFE Construction, Olympus Custom Homes and Crown Builders, is hard at work as Kenneth Estates comes to life. Given the pace of recent sales activity, the 92 homesites of Kenneth Estates are expected to sell quickly, especially as the community recently announced some exciting news. Kenneth Estates is now open to approved outside builders, giving prospective buyers even more selection as they consider their options.

Tucked along 71st Street between Quivira and Pflumm, Kenneth Estates is the new destination for exemplary new home construction in Shawnee. The history-filled property provides a rare opportunity for new homes inside the Interstate 435 loop, close to the shops, services and attractions of Shawnee yet surrounded by trees, water and carefully preserved green space.

Kenneth Estates is named for Kenneth Smith, who was renowned for his custom-built golf clubs coveted by golfers from Sammy Davis, Jr. to President Eisenhower. At one time, the property hosted a 9-hole golf course where Smith’s famed clients could try out their new golf clubs. Several of the course’s natural features were preserved for Kenneth Estates, including two large ponds and 20 acres of dedicated greenspace. A network of walking trails connect the three communities of Kenneth Estates and creates scenic paths through the community, giving homeowners a chance to immerse themselves in peaceful, scenic surroundings.

And just outside this enclave, a prime location puts homeowners in the heart of Shawnee. Schools, shopping and attractions like Tomahawk Hills Golf Course and Shawnee Mission Park are all nearby. Plus, easy access to I-435 and I-35 helps residents get to other destinations throughout the Kansas City area in just minutes.

Kenneth Estates residents will notice another remarkable feature of the community: the original Smith family home, a stone house that dates back to the late 19th century. Holloway said plans call for the home to be renovated and turned into a residence, preserving another piece of this community’s storied history.

The community sales office, located on Westgate Street in the Cottages, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. While you explore Kenneth Estates, don’t miss the display of Kenneth Smith golf clubs in the sales office. Then, find your dream home on the same land where Kenneth Smith built the life of his dreams.

Kenneth Estates

Prices: Single-family villas and single-family homes from the $500,000s

Location: 7119 Westgate St., Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: Kerwin Holloway or Brian Andrew, ReeceNichols Real Estate, 913-340-3962

Web: www.KennethEstates.com