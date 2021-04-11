Rodrock offers 20 spectacular model homes to tempt buyers

Rodrock is proud to offer more than 20 fabulously furnished models homebuyers can tour 7 days a week! Among them is the Emery II by James Engle Custom Homes in Stonebridge Park. Loaded with upgrades, this home boasts an open kitchen with an oversized island, walk-in pantry, and granite—while the nearby Great Room offers soaring ceilings and a see-through fireplace to a spacious covered patio.

Spring has officially arrived within Rodrock communities, and while there are plenty of colorful flowers in bloom, what really impresses is the more than 20 fabulously furnished models homebuyers can tour. Wherever buyers want to settle in Johnson County, Rodrock has a community that brings together the best in location, schools, builders, amenities, and neighborhood design.

“Rodrock takes great pride that most of KC’s top builders have invested in our communities, providing quality homes for Johnson County families,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “Buyers can find all types of homes that fit their ever-changing lifestyles. Be it a ranch, 2-story, 1.5-story, or reverse home, our trusted homebuilders have award-winning floor plans to fit every need. These designs range from classic to contemporary—and everything in between—so there’s a style to fit every aesthetic. And many of these models showcase some of the hottest trends in building and design right now!”

Whether homebuyers are looking for Butler’s pantries that hide all the prep mess or lofts that do double duty as study and entertainment spaces, these model homes deliver. Fantastic family rooms, outdoor spaces outfitted for endless entertaining, spa-worthy master suites, and countless upgrades will leave buyers in awe of just what incredible extras these new builds offer.

“My favorite part of being onsite every day in this great community is all the people who come out to tour our model homes,” says Sundance Ridge community manager Bruce Stout. “Taking them through the model homes, listening to what they are looking for in a home, and finding a perfect floor plan is what we do best in Rodrock communities.”

These model homes, open 7 days a week, can be found in Rodrock’s communities spread throughout Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, and Shawnee.

The Greens of Chapel Creek - Built around the splendor of Shawnee Golf & Country Club, this community feels tucked away from the noise and bustle of city living, yet is minutes from key metropolitan area destinations. This Shawnee community offers a fantastic array of home choices, priced from $450,000 to $700,000, and feeds into the De Soto School District.

Stonebridge - Consisting of Stonebridge Pointe, Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, and Stonebridge Park, the neighborhood offers 4 pools, clubhouses with workout facilities, grills and picnic areas, sports court, and playgrounds. This family-favorite Olathe community feeds into the spectacular Spring Hill School District, with homes ranging from the mid $400,000s to $700,000-plus.

Sundance Ridge - Comprised of Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing, this community sits amidst rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. Still, it’s minutes from Blue Valley High School, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Such fantastic land in Overland Park—and the award-winning Blue Valley School District—is a rare find. A refreshing variety of homes are offered, ranging from the low $500,000s to $2 million-plus.

Rodrock prides itself on including top-notch amenities within its communities—like paved trails, linking neighbors, providing easy access to amenities and local schools, and serving as an invitation for evening strolls. Unparalleled amenities—including well-equipped playgrounds, zero-entry pools, richly appointed clubhouses with workout facilities, sports courts, and more—delight families and build a sense of community and camaraderie.

Friendships and families are further fostered through get-togethers hosted by both the Homeowner’s Associations and the groundbreaking Moms’ Council. An abundance of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including spring egg hunts, pool-opening parties, July 4th bike-a-thons, and pumpkin-carving contests, depending upon the community. In December, families adore the holiday hayride, which features Belgian draft horses pulling wagons down decorated streets.

All of these added extras transform Rodrock communities into tight-knit neighborhoods where neighbors become friends—and families choose to set down roots for generations. A quick visit to a few of the 20 impeccably designed model homes and homebuyers can discover that you truly can have it all: a dream home within a dream community.

