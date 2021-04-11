Visit Hunt Midwest’s award-winning communities during Spring Parade of Homes

Parade entry #56 is the Jefferson plan at Cadence, built by Patriot Homes.

Hunt Midwest Residential Development has more than 3,000 acres of land currently under development within the Kansas City metropolitan area. With award-winning communities in Kansas City’s Northland, Lee’s Summit and Lenexa, this residential team has become one of the metropolitan area’s most active developers. Hunt Midwest’s master-planned developments are built in the area’s best school districts and offer an abundance of amenities such as community swimming pools, children’s splash parks, fishing lakes, playgrounds, ample green space, and scenic nature trails.

Hunt Midwest has several new home communities in progress, five of which can be found on this year’s Spring Parade of Homes which runs from April 24 to May 9, 2021. Homes on the parade will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission, showcasing the latest in-home innovations, floorplans, interior design, as well as the area’s premier new homes, home builders, and communities.

Benson Place - Situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley within the Liberty School District, homeowners with a residency requirement benefit from the Kansas City, Missouri, address while enjoying the benefits of sending their children to one of the top-performing school districts in the metro. Benson Place includes more than 1,300 single family homes, townhomes, patio homes and maintenance provided villas. Parade entry #55 is the Riesling plan by award-winning builder SAB Homes. This three-bedroom, true ranch plan is located at 8025 NE 103rd St.

Cadence - Nestled among the rolling hills of Kansas City’s Northland, Cadence offers the perfect combination of quality homes, ideal location, and world-class amenities. Cadence is Hunt Midwest’s latest new home community and they are proud to host their first completed home during the Spring Parade. Parade entry #56 is the Jefferson plan built by Patriot Homes. This spacious, 1.5 story, six-bedroom home is located at 10755 N. Hickory Ct.

Eagle Creek - A master planned, new home community located in Lee’s Summit on Pryor Road, just three miles south of I-470. Residents enjoy the country-like setting without compromising on having modern conveniences and shopping districts close to home. Community amenities provide outdoor experiences for all members of the family and include two neighborhood swimming pools, recreation area, playground, natural areas and walking trails throughout connecting to an onsite 26-acre city park. Entry #60 is the Riviera plan by SAB Homes. This four-bedroom, reverse home is located at 2528 SW Hickory Ln.

Riverstone - Surrounded by trees and green space, The Reserve is part of the overall mixed-use Riverstone neighborhood that, in addition to single family homes, includes a senior living community, luxury apartments, and land for future townhomes and neighborhood-friendly offices and shops. The Reserve at Riverstone will be opening their highly anticipated, fourth phase later this spring. The Reserve at Riverstone is proud to showcase award-winning builder, Patriot Homes’, under construction Taft plan located at 8134 NW 89th St. The Taft plan is entry #2 and it is a three bed, three bath, reverse story and a half.

Woodneath Farms - Situated along the historic grounds of a once thriving dairy farm, Woodneath Farms offers acres of greenspace and parkland nestled around the original Woodneath Mansion. Woodneath Farms is currently in its final phase with only two homesites remaining. Buyers will have to act fast to build in this prestigious neighborhood before it is completed. Woodneath Farms will be showcasing Entry #113, The Marisa by McFarland Custom Builders. This 1.5 story, 4-bedroom home is located at 8304 NE 89th St.

Hours, pricing and availability may vary. For more information, visit http://www.huntmidwestkc.com.

Hunt Midwest has been an industry leader in master-planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt Midwest Communities

Benson Place - NE 96th Street between I-435 and N Flintlock Rd. Homes starting in the mid $300,000s

Cadence - just east of N. Platte Purchase Road between NW 100th and 108th Streets. From the upper $300,000s

Eagle Creek - on Pryor Road, just three miles south of I-470. Starting in the mid $300,000s

Riverstone - West of I-29 on Tiffany Springs Pkwy. Homes from the upper $300,000s

Woodneath Farms - North of 152 Hwy and West of I-35 on N. Flintlock Road. From the upper $300,000s

For more information, visit www.huntmidwestkc.com.