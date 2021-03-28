Top-selling Sundance Ridge offers extraordinary homes, incomparable future amenities

Rodrock’s Sundance Ridge was the top-selling new-home community in the Blue Valley School District for the month of February. Located east of Mission Road on 175th Street, the community is comprised of Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—amidst rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees.

Rob and Michelle Triano chose to set down roots in Sundance Ridge with their small children a few years ago, recognizing this Rodrock community was unlike any other on the market.

“We chose Archers Landing at Sundance Ridge because of Rodrock’s strength in developing communities,” Rob says. “The future design for Sundance Ridge is very appealing! We see ourselves here for a long time, so the future clubhouse, gym, pools, parks, and elementary school were a great perk. I’m also a Blue Valley High alum and former soccer coach, so having our sons go to BVHS is very appealing.”

The Triano family found Sundance Ridge, located east of Mission Road on 175th Street, to be in a more secluded area of Overland Park, which was a welcome change of pace. The community is comprised of Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—amidst rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. Yet it’s minutes from Blue Valley High School, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.

“We found it to be noticeably quieter,” Rob continues. “And when we purchased in 2019, we found this to be the best value for a new home compared to many other comparable options to the west.”

It’s an investment the family has come to love; the greater Sundance community feels like home. “The people are amazing! We have great neighbors—some from the KC area and others from around the country. This is an extremely family/kid friendly neighborhood! We also love being 10 minutes from Martin City Pizza and Martin City Coffee.”

Other families are quickly discovering what the Trianos have known for years: Sundance Ridge offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for homebuyers. In fact, Sundance was the top-selling new-home community in the Blue Valley School District for the month of February.

“We’re so excited about the families we’ve recently welcomed to Sundance Ridge,” exclaims community manager Bruce Stout. “January was a tremendous month, but February blew it away. With 15 families deciding to make Sundance Ridge their new home in the first two months of 2021, the community is on the radar of real-estate agents, their clients, and numerous other buyers in search for their next home. There is an incredible push to create additional home inventory and our model homebuilders are answering that call. The building activity in Sundance Ridge is phenomenal as we usher in another strong spring season—a season we anticipate will continue on the record pace set in January and February.”

“There’s lots of dirt being moved around in Archers Landing, which is always a good thing!” agrees community manager Bob Sloan. “We’re excited for the new models and an array of homes to pop up in the coming months. And we expect this momentum to continue. After all, the ability to build a new home for $500,000 within the coveted Blue Valley School District is an exceptionally rare opportunity. And once it’s gone, it’s gone!”

With three separate neighborhoods, there’s a price point, design style, and homesite option for everyone. In total, Sundance Ridge will boast 800 homesites carved out of truly breathtaking terrain, with houses coming in at 1,900 square feet and up, and prices ranging from $500,000 to $1 million+.

The future plans for Sundance Ridge are nothing short of astounding; in this master-planned community, careful attention has been made throughout the planning process to enhance how residents live and interact with their neighbors. An expansive amenity package is planned—including a resort-style clubhouse and pool complex, indoor basketball court, pickle ball court, nature trails, well-equipped playground, picnic area, and more! Paved trails are also planned, which will offer easy access to the school and amenities, fostering a small-town feel.

And as with many of its communities, Rodrock has set aside land for the construction of a state-of-the-art Blue Valley elementary school, ensuring residents have easy access to one of the finest education systems in the state.

Coupled with quiet, safe cul-de-sacs and a true community feel—which will be fueled by the one-of-a-kind Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly holiday events—Sundance Ridge offers a living experience like no other. With the fabulous amenities starting construction soon, Sundance Ridge is having a true “moment.” Rodrock invites you to come out and see what makes this top-selling community the place to call home.

Sundance Ridge

Location: 175th Street and Kenneth Road

Prices: Homes from $500,000 to $1 million plus; home sites $88,950 and up

Contact: Bruce Stout or Bob Sloan, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-991-8095, sundanceridge@rodrock.com

Office Hours: Monday through Saturday 10-5, Sunday 12-5

Web: Rodrock.com