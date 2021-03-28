Limited number of luxury homesites now available at The Park at Staley Hills

Surrounded by trees and green space, Staley Hills is a new home community that offers a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The popular new home community, Staley Hills, is offering a limited selection of luxury homesites. The Park at Staley Hills includes 18 oversized homesites situated along the community’s south entrance at N. Olive Avenue and NE Shoal Creek Parkway. Facing the Parkway, the homesites each average nearly half an acre in size and offer unobstructed views of neighborhood-maintained greenspace and one of two community water features.

Deb DiPonio, ReeceNichols agent who markets the community with fellow agent Sara Stucker, anticipates the size and optimal location of the homesites will appeal to prospective buyers.

“The Park at Staley Hills provides a rare opportunity to build a new home within the popular neighborhood, now on a larger, walkout lot,” explains Deb. “Buyers can now have the extra space they desire and also live within an excellent school district and quick commute to KCI Airport, downtown Kansas City, and many other area attractions.”

The larger homesites at The Park are sized to accommodate fun backyard additions such as a pool, fire pit, or both. The room for flexibility is a great feature for new homeowners looking to fully customize their living space to meet their needs.

Those interested in building a home in The Park can reserve a homesite for 30 days with a $1,000 earnest deposit. The 30-day period allows time to choose a floor plan and work with the homebuilder on adjustments to the plan and pricing.

Prospective buyers can select a luxury homebuilder with developer approval, or they may select from one of the experienced team of Staley Hills builders including Aspen Homes, Ernst Brothers Construction, IHB Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, New Mark Homes, Olympus Custom Homes, and Patriot Homes. Homes will adhere to the Staley Hills and Kansas City, Missouri, Parkway design guidelines, ensuring at least one-third of the front façade features stone or stucco elements.

The Park at Staley Hills also include a new neighborhood park and play area designed to incorporate elements from the natural landscape with traditional playground equipment. Located adjacent to the walking trail and water feature on the east side of N. Olive Avenue, the 1.7-acre park will include rolling hills, stepping stumps, balance beams, swings, benches, and a covered picnic pavilion bordered by trees and landscaping.

“We’re excited to add a park and play area to the list of incredible amenities offered in Staley Hills,” said Deb. “It’s been fun to see families enjoying the new space.”

Surrounded by trees and green space, Staley Hills is a master-planned community of over 360 single family homes and 38 maintenance provided villas in Kansas City, Missouri. With two dramatic water features bordering the community entrance and stone-clad homes lining the streets, it is clear from first impressions that Staley Hills takes pride in its appearance and its amenities. Features such as a crystal-clear swimming pool, scenic walking trails, and a new park and play area allow residents to enjoy nature and spend quality time with friends and family close to home. Staley Hills is within walking distance from state-of-the-art Staley High School and Bell Prairie Elementary School and is within the highly-rated North Kansas City School District.

Staley Hills is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

STALEY HILLS

Prices: The Park at Staley Hills homes starting in the upper $400,000s

Directions: MO-152 East to Maple Woods Pkwy, north on Maple Woods Pkwy, past Staley Farms Golf Course to Shoal Creek Pkwy, east to community.

Hours: By appointment.

Contact: Deb DiPonio or Sara Stucker, 816.942.5486, StaleyHills@ReeceNichols.com

Web: huntmidwestkc.com/communities/kansas-city/staley-hills