Staley Hills Villas Meets the Demand for Maintenance Provided Living

In addition to maintenance provided homeownership, Staley Hills Villas residents enjoy a variety of neighborhood amenities that include a swimming pool, walking trails, playground and picnic pavilion.

Maintenance provided living has become an increasingly popular option in Kansas City’s Northland, especially the new construction single-family villa homes in Staley Hills Villas where only four villas remain.

Sandy Maag, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Staley Hills Villas co-community manager, has seen a trend towards those seeking a maintenance provided homeownership.

“Villa living was once seen as an option just for retirees or empty-nesters,” explains Sandy. “However, a growing number of young professionals and young families are looking at maintenance provided homes as a way to free up more time to focus on their career, family, or both. The ‘lock-and-leave’ option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or lifestyle. They enjoy coming home to a beautiful, well cared-for community, and it’s a welcome relief to high rent prices.”

With prices starting in the mid $300,000s, Ernst Brothers Home Construction is offering a collection of well-appointed ranch and reverse 1 1/2 story floor plans ranging from approximately 1,500 to over 2,100 square feet on the main level. The homes are designed to include spacious living areas, with excellent storage throughout. Each villa focuses on main level living but can also include an optional finished lower level for additional space.

Only two homesites remain for buyers who wish to start the process from the ground up, plus two homes that are currently under construction. Each ranch features three bedrooms and three baths.

“There is high demand but a limited supply of villas in the area. As lumber prices continue to increase, these homes are a great opportunity. Owners have instant equity,” noted Sandy. “Ernst Brothers understands what finishes villa buyers are looking for and what features are important in this style of home. Special attention has been given to the layout and design of each villa to ensure features such as granite countertops, hardwood floors and ample entertaining and storage space are included. Many residents have chosen to screen in the covered porch or deck, extending their living space.”

A stone and stucco front façade requirement and lush landscaping add to the curb appeal of homes throughout the neighborhood.

“This is a small, quiet neighborhood, where the residents have a real sense of community,” noted Darnell Blacklock, co-community manager. “Homeowners receive lawn, irrigation and snow clearing services for a low additional monthly fee. Residents have been attracted to the maintenance provided lifestyle.”

Staley Hills Villas residents enjoy a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with full access to the neighborhood’s crystal-clear swimming pool, scenic walking trails, two dramatic water features, and a new playground and picnic pavilion to be completed later this year. Anne Garney Park is just a short walk across N. Woodland Ave. and includes a large playground and additional walking trails.

Situated north of MO-152 off N. Woodland Avenue and Shoal Creek Parkway, Staley Hills Villas is part of the larger Staley Hills community. The neighborhood is close to many conveniences such as restaurants and shopping centers as well as excellent access to major highways, Kansas City International Airport and downtown Kansas City.

“This area has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the past few years, fueled mostly by its accessibility to some of the area’s major employers and inclusion in the attendance boundaries of North Kansas City School District’s Staley High School,” added Sandy.

Staley Hills Villas is a part of the popular Staley Hills community in Kansas City, Missouri. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

STALEY HILLS VILLAS

Prices: Maintenance provided villa homes from the mid $300,000s.

Location: N. Woodland Avenue, just north of Shoal Creek Parkway

Directions: MO-152 East to Maple Woods Pkwy, north on Maple Woods Pkwy, past Staley Farms Golf Course. Continue north on N. Woodland Avenue at Shoal Creek Pkwy.

Hours: Contact agents to schedule an appointment.

Contact: Sandy Maag or Darnell Blacklock at 816.533.2501 or at StaleyHillsVillas@ReeceNichols.com

Web: StaleyHillsVillas.com