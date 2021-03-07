Demand is high for new homes in Tom French communities

An open floor plan and rich architectural details create an inviting living space in the Alexander II at Covington Creek.

Tom French communities are synonymous with quality. He has been developing and building both maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods for over 40 years, creating communities that residents are proud to call home. His residences offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work; detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.

French has several communities in progress, providing buyers many options to suit their individual needs, desires and lifestyles. Interest has been strong, and inventory has been selling fast, especially at Covington Court and Covington Creek. Time is of the essence for those wanting to move in 2021 as inventory that will be available this year is limited.

Covington Court Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor is one of Tom’s most popular maintenance provided communities. The neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up, two move-in ready homes, or consider one of the many homes under construction, with prices starting in the $390,000s. Phase Two is well underway, offering walkout home sites for the new reverse story and a half plans, the Ensley II with two bedrooms on the main level and the Alderwood II.

Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios.

“Tom had many requests for a three bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “If you have been thinking about Covington Court, now is a great time to visit. We have several available homes, two of which have a walkout lower level.

Covington Creek Developed by French, this neighborhood combines two of the area’s best builders, a top-rated school district, and beautiful views to create an inviting and popular community. The single-family home community offers a variety of plans in the Olathe Northwest school district, with prices starting in the low $500s. Phase two is underway and will offer an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace that home buyers can choose from.

Several homes are available and under construction by featured builder Symphony Homes. These include a traditional story and a half home with walkout lower level and a reverse story and a half home with walkout lower level.

The Alexander reverse story and a half plan by Symphony Homes offers an open floor plan with a transitional feel – traditional yet with modern and contemporary elements. This home has a distinctive style that you will want to see. The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant in this plan, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space, plus a covered patio with wonderful views of the treed green space.

Symphony Homes’ Landon II is also available to tour. At over 2,900 square feet and offering four bedrooms, the spacious one and a half story plan accentuates main level living. The open kitchen, dining and great rooms, plus master bedroom, den and laundry room are all on the same level. The walkout lower level can be finished for additional living space. Featuring light wood floors and white cabinets, the airy space is crisp and fresh. Shiplap, box beams and a beautiful rustic fireplace create a farmhouse style today’s buyer will love.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Tuscany Piazza Townhomes is a boutique community with just six reverse story and a half homes, located at 137th Street, east of Mission Road near Leawood’s best restaurants and shops. The stunning stone and stucco exteriors feature charming old-world Tuscan flavor and flair with a beautiful entrance fountain, paver streets and a picturesque pond; while the interiors beckon with today’s popular transitional design. The homes offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus one bedroom, one bathroom and a recreation room on the lower level, with room to expand. The last three homes are now available for occupancy.

“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” Hoskinson said. “Buyers have been attracted to the carefree lock-and-leave lifestyle.”

Gatewood Villas Situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, discover this serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. Act quickly as only two home sites remain for a custom build in this desirable community. Choose one of the many floor plans offered by Tom French Homes or Symphony Homes, or bring your own developer approved builder.

Please contact Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 for further information. Video walkthroughs, along with extra photos, of models and available homes are offered online. For more information, visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $390s.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the low $500s.

Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $490s.

Tuscany Piazza Townhomes – 137th Street east of Mission Road in Leawood. Priced from the $750s.

Open Hours: Please call 913-484-2839 for details.

Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net