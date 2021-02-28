New South Overland Park Single-Family, Villa Models Now Open

Chapel Hill announces their newest living environment at the Chapel Hill Villas. Designed by architect Scott Bickford and master-crafted by James Engle Custom Homes as the contractor, the Villas offer four distinct reverse 1 ½-story floor plans. The featured home, “The Kelly,” is located at 13004 W. 174th Terrace and open today until 5 p.m.

Chapel Hill has released three new single-family model floor plans from Kansas City’s leading building companies, which debuted in late 2020. Recent releases also include two new furnished model villa homes in Chapel Hill’s new maintenance-provided area. All homes are now open to tour daily until 5 p.m.

Don Julian Builders, Inc., released their Brentwood II reverse, which offers a master bedroom suite/wing plus a pocket office off the kitchen. The lower level includes three bedrooms, a family room and a wet bar. Hollywood sliding glass doors open the space up to the covered deck as an entertaining bonus. Stunning touches of modern, clean-lined finishes enhance the experience all captured in a livable, almost 2,900 square feet of luxury.

NewMark Homes launched their newest reverse plan, The Timberland Reverse, with two bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs, the walkout lower level features a family room and two bedrooms. A covered deck is ideal for entertaining, and a soft modern farmhouse interior design includes architectural beams and other eye-catching finishes. The model home offers just over 3,000 finished square feet and several front elevation options.

Suma Design presented their newest reverse 1½-story. The Santa Claire R3 features stunning, updated mid-century modern finishes, 12-foot folding glass doors that open to a covered deck, a glass handrail system, walnut hardwood floors and more. The new home is an ideal example of luxury at its finest, complete with more than 3,000 square feet.

This magnificent south Overland Park new home development also offers a portfolio of new homesites starting from $89,900. Phase 7 has begun with beautiful, buildable homesites available and selling. Many of the locations in this new phase back to designated community green space areas.

Additionally, Chapel Hill is introducing their newest residential setting, Chapel Hill Villas, located within the community of Chapel Hill. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s. The villas offer an exclusive opportunity to enjoy high-style, low-maintenance living.

Four available reverse 1 ½-story floor plans designed by renowned local architect Scott Bickford establish the Villas’ single-family architectural aesthetic. Homes are masterfully constructed by James Engle Custom Homes and feature three bedrooms with an optional fourth bedroom, three bathrooms, 2-car garages (with an optional 3-car garage), covered patios with a screened-in porch option and so much more. Finished square footages start at 2,415 square feet and include high-end finishes like quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances with gas-burner cooktops, zero-entry shower in the master bathroom and more.

Chapel Hill Estates and Villas include an expanded amenity package. In addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool and walking trails, homeowners are enjoying a new second competition-sized swimming pool, as well as a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court.

Visit this weekend to see more of Chapel Hill’s move-in ready homes. Other floor plans by leading building companies, including Bickimer Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Rob Washam Homes, Nick Zvacek Construction, New Mark Homes, Comerio Homes, Ryan Homes, Prohaska Construction, Doyle Construction and Don Julian Builders are under construction with completions ranging from 60 to 210 days. Prices range from the upper $400,000s to the upper $600,000s. Check www.chapelhillkc.com for inventory updates.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, $400,000s to $500,000s

Location: Noland St. at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Chapel Hill Estates sales office, 17305 Bradshaw St. Chapel Hill Villas sales office, 13000 W. 174th Ter.

Hours: Sales information center and model homes open daily until 5 p.m.

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken and Natalie Ottosen, 913-278-1010.

Web: www.chapelhillkc.com and www.chapelhill.villas