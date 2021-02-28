Modern villas blend style, function near Heritage Park in Olathe

The spacious, modern homes at Boulder Creek Villas include gourmet kitchens, large master suites and covered back decks or patios. The community is open daily for tours.

With a compelling combination of maintenance-provided living, modern villas designed for privacy and a prime location near Heritage Park, it’s no wonder that Boulder Creek Villas has seen brisk sales as prospective homeowners flock to the Olathe community.

More than a dozen buyers have recently purchased within the community, according to Ann Ring and Rob Lacy, who market Boulder Creek Villas for Weichert, Realtors Welch & Company.

And with the building team of Blue Dot Design and Build, Prairie Homes and New Mark Homes hard at work on an enticing selection of new speculative homes, available later this year, now is the time to explore Boulder Creek Villas and take advantage of a premium selection of homes and homesites.

Style and functionality seamlessly unite in Boulder Creek Villas’ homes — spacious, light-filled reverse 1½-story floor plans with the versatility to offer one-level living with the benefit of added lower level space, including ample storage.

Although each builder channels their specific expertise and vision into each home, homes within Boulder Creek Villas offer some common features to ensure homes are as inviting as they are purposeful. Main levels include two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, as well as gourmet kitchens complete with five-burner gas cooktops, vented exhaust hoods, large islands and walk-in pantries. Kitchens and bathrooms feature quartz and granite countertops.

Spacious master suites include double sinks in the master bathroom, as well as a Euro-style shower with zero-entry and a built-in bench. And downstairs, numerous windows allow for abundant natural light in the large rec room, third full bathroom and third bedroom. Unfinished space in the lower level is perfect for storage, or can be converted into additional bedrooms, office space or other configurations.

Each twin villa home in Boulder Creek Villas is carefully designed to offer privacy with features that include side- and front-entry garages, as well as off-set front elevations and covered back decks or patios. That way, homeowners enjoy their preferred amount of seclusion while also knowing they have neighbors nearby. Residents can also opt for a fence, which is especially ideal for pet owners. The community’s provided maintenance includes lawn care inside the fence, a welcome departure from maintenance-provided standards elsewhere.

Several speculative homes are now underway in Boulder Creek Villas, giving prospective buyers the flexibility to meet a variety of move-in timelines. Homes are scheduled for completion throughout the latter part of 2021, including as soon as June. Prices start in the low $400,000s. And later this year, the community’s second phase will open, bringing with it even more selection as this vibrant community quickly expands.

Prospective buyers can also opt to work with one of the community’s builders on a custom villa home. Level, daylight and walkout homesites are available. This is an ideal option for homeowners who may want to explore enhanced accessibility options, including wider interior doors, zero-barrier front and garage entrances, among others. All floor plans offer approximately 2,500 square feet of living space.

Every Boulder Creek Villas homeowner enjoys the freedom of provided maintenance, including total lawn care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair and replacement, exterior paint and access to the recreation-focused community activities center.

Speaking of the community activities center, it’s under construction now for a late spring opening. Amenities include a clubhouse with a kitchen and a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and fire pit, a swimming pool, a pickleball court, a putting green, a tot lot, open green space and a soccer field. The entire community is enveloped in a walking trail that winds along Coffee Creek and through an Olathe Streamway park, the perfect way to enjoy the surrounding scenery. And Boulder Creek Villas is wired for 1-gigabit fiber optic high-speed Internet service.

The community’s prime location at 169th Place and Mur-Len Road puts homeowners within minutes of shopping, services (including dry cleaning, a grocery store and a home improvement store), dining and highway access. Boulder Creek Villas is served by the award-winning Spring Hill School District and is across the street from Woodland Spring Middle School, which opened in 2019.

Boulder Creek Villas is open daily, and prospective buyers are invited to visit the community and tour a furnished model home while exploring all that the community has to offer. An idyllic setting near vibrant Olathe corridors, the convenience of maintenance-provided living, beautifully built homes — it’s all waiting for you in Boulder Creek Villas.

Boulder Creek Villas

Prices: Starting in the $400,000s

Location: 169th Place and Mur-Len Road, Olathe

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday