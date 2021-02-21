Phase 4 of The Reserve at Riverstone is Anticipated to Open Late Spring

A new phase of 53 homesites will be opening in the late spring in The Reserve at Riverstone.

The latest phase of The Reserve at Riverstone is expected to open later this year in the late spring.

The northland’s Riverstone community is a developing mixed-use, master-planned community featuring single family homes and an abundance of amenities. Conveniently located just north of M-152 and west of I-29 on Tiffany Springs Road, residents enjoy miles of walking trails, green space and a sparkling swimming pool and cabana. In addition to its many amenities, the neighborhood is within walking distance of several family oriented hot spots including the Tiffany Springs Sports Complex, Springs Water Park and Zona Rosa shopping district.

“The proximity to shopping is unbeatable. It is just across the street from Zona Rosa, within walking distance to shops and restaurants. It is next to a major highway so residents can easily get to anywhere in the city,” said Linda Ludy, ReeceNichols agent and co-community manager with Sandy Maag. “Added to that is the award-winning Park Hill School District, where there are limited opportunities left to build. The school district continues to be in high demand for homebuyers.”

A new phase of 53 homesites will be opening in the late spring in The Reserve, the community’s single family neighborhood. With a wide selection of lots surrounding two cul-de-sacs to choose from, including walkouts and some backing to idyllic greenspace views, interest is expected to be high. Once an opening date is announced, reservations will be accepted with a refundable deposit while choosing a builder and floorplan.

“We are excited to release these additional opportunities to build in The Reserve at Riverstone. We already have a list of buyers who have requested information. The early phases of Riverstone are nearly ten years old, so we have even seen interest from current residents who are wanting to build a new home to meet their changing needs, but want to stay in the neighborhood due to its convenient location,” noted Linda. “Riverstone is located in Kansas City, Missouri, so it has also been popular with firefighters and police officers who need to reside within city limits,” she added.

Built by an experienced, award-winning builder team made up of Ernst Brothers Home Construction, Hearthside Homes, IHB Homes and Patriot Homes, a variety of floorplans are available including ranches, story and a half plans, two stories, and reverses. Each builder offers a good online presence featuring videos and photos to help buyers visualize their ideal home.

For those wanting to move quickly, a few inventory homes are under construction to complete the previous phase of the Reserve at Riverstone. “These homes are the best value right now as lumber prices continue to climb,” noted Linda.

The Reserve at Riverstone is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Reserve at Riverstone

Prices: Homes starting from the mid $300s

Location: North of M-152 and west of I-29 on Tiffany Springs Road

Hours: Contact agents to schedule an appointment

Contact: Linda Ludy and Sandy Maag, Riverstone@ReeceNichols.com or 816.584.2654

Web: huntmidwestkc.com/communities/kansas-city/the-reserve-at-riverstone