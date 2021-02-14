Rodrock’s Stonebridge Park offers opportunity to build dream home

Rodrock’s Stonebridge Park is excited to unveil a new phase of 35 of its best homesites, including several sites perfect for walkout and daylight basements, as well as hard-to-find homesites that back to wooded green space.

Premium homesites within southern Johnson County are a rarity, and for obvious reasons: Its cities continually top “Best Places to Live” lists and its school districts are some of the best within the state.

Yet even within Johnson County, some communities are more coveted than others. One such locale is Stonebridge Park, at 165th and Black Bob, which has been a bastion for families for more than a decade. The community offers competitive price points and unparalleled amenities, resulting in unmatched value protection, making it one of the most popular communities in Rodrock’s impressive 35-year-plus history. And excitingly, it’s unveiled a new phase of stunning homesites.

“With the high demand for quality building homesites in South Johnson County, we are excited to offer a new phase of 35 of our best homesites,” says community manager Ed Stephenson. “We have several sites perfect for walkout and daylight basements, as well as hard-to-find homesites that back to wooded green space.

The community features a variety of 2-story, reverse 1.5-story, and 1½-story plans, ranging from upper $475,000 to $700,000-plus. There are floor plan options to fit every lifestyle. Hand-selected builders offer more than 25 different plans, featuring spacious 4 and 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, and 3-car garages.

“If you would prefer a house that’s under construction but all finishing items could still be selected, we have 4 such homes available,” adds Ed. “In fact, we have several current Stonebridge residents building homes in our newest phase. Once you live in Stonebridge, you want to stay!”

Shane and Cortney Pierson are just such a family. They’ve been in Stonebridge from the beginning—first as a married couple and now as parents to two young boys.

“We moved into the area in 2009,” says Cortney Pierson. “We sold our home in Stonebridge Meadows this past October and purchased a homesite in Stonebridge Park.”

The family is building a fantastic new abode with James Engle Custom Homes. As for why the family opted to remain in the Stonebridge community, Cortney says that they’re simply huge believers in what Rodrock is all about.

“These communities are made to feel like you have family there,” Cortney says. “Your neighbors are your family. And thanks to the Moms’ Council, you get to celebrate big holiday events with your neighbors and friends. Rodrock isn’t just about building communities, but rather building a larger family out of friends and neighbors. I think it’s incredibly special that that can happen out of a group of strangers.”

Another incredible boon to families is that as part of the larger Stonebridge community—alongside Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, and Stonebridge Pointe—Stonebridge Park offers residents a slew of amenities. An expansive trail system links all four neighborhoods, offering residents an easy way to make use of the extended development’s four pools, various playgrounds, and two richly appointed clubhouses, one with workout facilities.

If all these amenities don’t keep families busy enough, the community is home to a vibrant Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly get-togethers that not only forge friendships but favorite family memories. From pool parties to horse-drawn carriage rides, each season offers a new delight for kids of all ages.

Also accessible from these trails is Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Achievement Award and was named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School. The new Woodland Spring Middle School opened in 2019.

And with the more than 1,200 acres of Heritage Park close by, residents can enjoy fishing, boating, bicycling and horseback riding trails, athletic fields, an off-leash dog park, and an 18-hole championship golf course and driving range.

Stonebridge Park is a community truly dedicated to families of all shapes and sizes—with award-winning schools, playgrounds, pools, clubhouses, and more, all within an easy stretch of the legs. From start to finish, it was designed for families—but homebuyers need to move quickly before these fabulous homesites are gone!

Stonebridge Park

Location: 165th and Black Bob Road, Olathe

Prices: Homes from $475,000-$725,000

Contact: Ed Stephenson and Cyndi Clothier, Rodrock & Associates, Realtors, 913-768-4800, StonebridgePark@Rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com