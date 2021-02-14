Homes Selling Quickly in Historic Shawnee Community

Homes continue to sell quickly in Shawnee’s Kenneth Estates, thanks to an inviting combination of water views, trees, walkout homesites and more. Choose from single-family homes and villas priced from the $500,000’s.

Just how big of a hit is Kenneth Estates with prospective homeowners? Seven homes have sold in recent weeks, showing that demand for the sought-after community remains high with buyers seeking the water views, trees, walkout homesites and trails the community offers. It’s clear that homeowners are drawn to this Shawnee community that blends a fascinating family legacy with exemplary new home construction in three neighborhoods.

Kerwin Holloway, who, along with new team member Brian Andrew, manages Kenneth Estates for ReeceNichols Real Estate, said it’s particularly exciting to see new homeowners move into the community.

“We’ve had three residents move in, one in each of our neighborhoods,” he said. “And we have around six new residents moving in soon.”

Inside Kenneth Estates, prospective homeowners can choose from speculative homes and homesites in three different neighborhoods. In The Cottages, single-family villa homes offer the convenience of maintenance-provided living with prices from the $500,000s. In The Manors, single-family homes on walkout, daylight and level homesites are priced from the $500,000s. And in The Residences, larger homesites host distinguished custom homes priced from the upper $700,000s. Home styles include reverse story and a half, one and one-half story, and two-story plans, depending on a buyer’s needs.

A team of renowned local builders, including J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, JFE Construction, Olympus Custom Homes and Crown Builders, is hard at work as Kenneth Estates comes to life. Several speculative homes are underway in The Cottages and The Manors for occupancy throughout the year. Given the pace of recent sales activity, the 92 homesites of Kenneth Estates are expected to sell quickly.

Tucked along 71st Street between Quivira and Pflumm, Kenneth Estates is the new destination for exemplary new home construction in Shawnee. The history-filled property provides a rare opportunity for new homes inside the Interstate 435 loop, close to the shops, services and attractions of Shawnee yet surrounded by trees, water and carefully preserved green space.

Kenneth Estates is named for Kenneth Smith, who was renowned for his custom-built golf clubs coveted by golfers from Sammy Davis, Jr. to President Eisenhower. At one time, the property hosted a 9-hole golf course where Smith’s famed clients could try out their new golf clubs. Several of the course’s natural features were preserved for Kenneth Estates, including two large ponds and 20 acres of dedicated greenspace. A network of walking trails connect the three communities of Kenneth Estates and creates scenic paths through the community, giving homeowners a chance to immerse themselves in peaceful, scenic surroundings.

And just outside this enclave, a prime location puts homeowners in the heart of Shawnee. Schools, shopping and attractions like Tomahawk Hills Golf Course and Shawnee Mission Park are all nearby. Plus, easy access to I-435 and I-35 helps residents get to other destinations throughout the Kansas City area in just minutes.

Kenneth Estates residents will notice another remarkable feature of the community: the original Smith family home, a stone house that dates back to the late 19th century. Holloway said plans call for the home to be renovated and turned into a residence, preserving another piece of this community’s storied history.

The community sales office, located on Westgate Street in the Cottages, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. While you explore Kenneth Estates, don’t miss the display of Kenneth Smith golf clubs in the sales office. Then, find your dream home on the same land where Kenneth Smith built the life of his dreams.

Kenneth Estates

Prices: Single-family villas and single-family homes from the $500,000s

Location: 7119 Westgate St., Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: Kerwin Holloway or Brian Andrew, ReeceNichols Real Estate, 913-340-3962

Web: www.KennethEstates.com