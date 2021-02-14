Benson Place nearing completion with opening of latest phase of homesites backing to trees and greenspace

The newest phase in Benson Place includes 50 homesites, many of which back up to greenspace and a treeline thick with mature trees.

The newest phase of Benson Place, Benson Place Landing, is now open! Benson Place Landing features 50 homesites, including walk-out, daylight, and treed homesites.

Benson Place Landing held their highly anticipated homesite reservation event January 23rd, where they began welcoming new neighbors.

“Buyers have been quick to reserve their ideal lot,” explains Heather Philip, onsite community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “We had buyers lined up on the first day, and accepted over a dozen reservations. It was a really fun day, with a COVID-aware drive-through process. Benson Place has a strong following, and people have been excited for this phase to begin.”

“These lots will have gorgeous views. There were designed to be wider to accommodate the demand for 1 ½ story plans. Benson Place Landing will be the last two phases of Benson Place and the last opportunities to build before the community is complete,” she added.

Homesite pricing in Benson Place Landing will begin in the mid $60,000s.

Benson Place, a 483-acre, master-planned community of over 1,300 single family homes, townhomes, patio homes and maintenance provided villas, is located in Kansas City, North on NE 96th Street just west of Flintlock Road with easy access to I-35, I-435, MO-152 & MO-291.

Situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley, among rolling hills and abundant parkland, Benson Place Landing, a single family neighborhood, features an esteemed team of builders comprised of Aspen Homes, Hearthside Homes, IHB Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, and SAB Homes. This large and varied team afford buyers plenty of options when choosing a floor plan that best accommodates their lifestyle and budget, ranging from ranch, reverse, 1 ½-story and 2-story plans featuring three-car garages.

Many attributes have also led to a strong demand for Benson Place Landing, including its close proximity to the Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park. Located within the boundaries of the highly rated Liberty school district, homeowners with a residency requirement benefit from the Kansas City, Missouri address while enjoying the benefits of sending their children to one of the top-performing school districts in the metro. Benson Place is just minutes from excellent shopping, downtown Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport.

“In addition to its incredible location, Benson Place offers amenities that all homeowners are looking for, especially families with children,” said Nikie Glasbrenner, who co-manages the community with Heather. “It’s where people want to live and residents encourage their friends and family to live here, too. The range of housing options in Benson Place allows generations of families to live nearby and enjoy many of the same amenities throughout the neighborhood. There truly isn’t another neighborhood like it in the Northland.”

Community amenities include two swimming pools with cabanas, a children’s spray ground, playground, five acre lake, picnic area, walking trails and more than 40 acres of parkland and natural areas.

Nikie enjoys getting to know prospective buyers and takes pride in assisting with future Benson Place residents throughout their home building experience.

“Helping families find or build their dream home is wonderful,” said Nikie. “It’s incredible to work with a buyer for months as their house is being built and see the look on their face the first time they walk into their completed home. After all, I’m in the community daily and the people I work with become my neighbors, too. I want them to have a great experience!”

Benson Place is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Benson Place Landing

Prices: Lot prices starting in the $60,000s

Directions: I-435 to M-152 East to Shoal Creek Parkway, North to NE 96th Street, East to community.

Hours: By appointment

Contact: Heather Philip or Nikie Glasbrenner, 816-792-5748 or BensonPlace@ReeceNichols.com

Web: www.huntmidwestkc.com