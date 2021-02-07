Covington Court twin villas offer elegant designer details

Custom cabinetry, granite countertops and hardwood floors are among the luxurious kitchen finishes offered at Covington Court.

After four decades as a homebuilder and developer, Tom French has established a reputation for superior homes. His communities offer an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work, detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.

Covington Court, one of French’s newest maintenance-provided communities, is located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor. It features the successful Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. This plan flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining room and great room. The large master suite includes a bathroom with a free-standing tub, custom-tiled shower with mosaic accents and zero entry and twin vanities. The master bath opens into a large walk-in closet with access to the laundry that also conveniently opens to the mudroom and pocket office. The finished lower level includes a large recreation room, second and third bedrooms and a full bathroom. The Ensley offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level, with a third bedroom, full bathroom and recreation room in the lower level.

There are home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of five homes available in various stages of construction, with prices starting in the $390,000s. Phase Two is now open, offering walkout home sites, and new designs for the Alderwood and Ensley plans. Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “If you have been thinking about Covington Court, now is a great time to visit. We have several available homes, three of which have a walkout lower level.

Many features are included as standard: Trim work includes iron spindles, ample crown moldings, wide baseboards and two-panel arch interior doors. Hardwood floors are installed in the entry, kitchen, dining room and great room. Tile floors are found in the laundry and all bathrooms. All showers have custom-tile surrounds. Kitchen countertops and all bathroom vanity tops are granite or quartz. The new popular finishes are featured in the lighting fixtures and the main-floor plumbing fixtures. A covered deck or patio offers outdoor living space.

A color palette of rich tones are repeated in the material selections of granite and quartz countertops, kitchen and bath tile and in the accent stair carpet, providing a cohesive look using the most up-to-date materials. Faux stone fireplaces offer a dramatic focal point. The colors set off the wood tones in the hardwood floors, custom cabinets and stained fireplace mantle. Whether a buyer wants painted cabinets and gray tones, or stained cabinets with earth tones, Covington Court has inventory homes to meet a buyer’s design style.

“Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes,” said Hoskinson.

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association. Community amenities, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles:

Covington Creek, developed by French, combines two of the area’s best builders, a top-rated school district, and beautiful views to create an inviting and popular single-family community. Tuscany Piazza Townhomes in Leawood is a boutique community with just six reverse story and a half Tom French homes featuring charming old-world Tuscan flavor and flair. Gatewood Villas is a serene and secluded neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace.

