Local REALTORS® Install New Leaders and Name Winners of Industry Achievement Awards
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) installed its 2021 president and presented its 2020 awards, including the prestigious REALTOR® of the Year honor, on Wednesday, December 2 during KCRAR’s Virtual Holiday Party, Awards and Installation event.
Tony Conant, Key Realty, was installed as the 2021 president of the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®. Conant will lead the organization’s Board of Directors, representing nearly 12,000 members across the Kansas City region.
The event also recognized industry leaders who have helped build and maintain a strong real estate community throughout the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas. The following awards were presented during the event:
2020 Community Service Award – Beth Franklin, Keller Williams Southland
2020 Industry Partner of the Year – Natalie Hill, First American Title
2020 Newcomer of the Year – Sarah Rupp, Better Homes & Gardens Kansas City Homes
2020 Salesperson of the Year – Sydney West, RE/MAX Infinity
2020 REALTOR® of the Year – Lin Van Meter, RE/MAX Innovations
“KCRAR’s award winners are nominated and selected by other members, which speaks to their success and positive reputation within the industry. They represent our local real estate community well through their high standard of professionalism and commitment to excellence,” said Kipp Cooper, CEO of KCRAR.
