As year ends, Rodrock focuses on gratitude and growth

An incredible five Rodrock communities unveiled new model rows this year. Among the collection is the Emery II by James Engle Custom Homes in Olathe’s Stonebridge Park. This award-winning plan boasts an open kitchen with an oversized island, walk-in pantry, and granite.

It’s been a very unique year at Rodrock, as it’s been for so many. Yet several things remained constant: Homes continued to be built with the greatest of care, builders within Rodrock neighborhoods won a substantial 17 awards during the 2020 Spring and Fall Parade of Homes, and the Rodrock team worked tirelessly to make its communities one-of-a-kind.

“We consider ourselves exceedingly fortunate that we were able to continue the work we love—which is to provide dream homes in neighborhoods that help create memories for families and offer a true sense of community,” says president and CEO Brian Rodrock.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Rodrock’s award-winning team of builders, an incredible five communities unveiled new model rows this year. Stonebridge Trials, Stonebridge Park, the Greens of Chapel Creek, and both Archers Landing and Red Fox Run at Sundance Ridge welcomed new model homes, for a total of 18 new abodes from a selection of only the finest builders in the area—beautifully decorated and open to tour daily.

In Olathe’s Stonebridge Park, four new fabulous models are ready to wow families by trusted builders James Engle Custom Homes, New Mark Homes, Dusselier & Mark Homes, and Hilmann Home Building. This assortment of 1.5-story and reverse-1.5-story homes are dressed to impress with award-winning floor plans, upgraded finishes, and smart design elements—starting at $500,000.

“Stonebridge Trails is such an exciting community!” says community manager Joan Jacquin. “Our new model row includes the Hudson by Doyle Construction, and it offers everything you can imagine. The Beechwood by Chris George Homes is a reverse floor plan—and this is one of the very best. Bickimer Homes’ Eastwood is a true 3-bedroom ranch and a real crowd pleaser. And the Milano by Comerio Homes delivers on 2-story home dreams! Homes in Stonebridge Trails start at $450,000 and up.”

Shawnee’s Greens of Chapel Creek boasts a sun-filled abode by Dreams & Designs (complete with envy-inducing backyard deck and fire pit), an elegant entertainer’s delight by Chris George Homes, and an award-winning build by Rob Washam Homes’ with custom walk-in pantry and large screened-in deck. Homes start at $450,000 and up and some feature gorgeous golf-course views—which is a rare find!

Rounding out the impressive collection are new model rows at both Red Fox Run and Archers Landing at Sundance Ridge in Overland Park. At Red Fox Run, the remarkable lineup includes a 2020-Spring-Parade-winning plan by Pyramid Homes, a show-stopping contemporary by L&G Homes, a one-of-a-kind plan by Doyle Construction, and a family-favorite design by Rodrock Homes. Homes in Red Fox Run start at $600,000.

Archers Landing vies for homebuyer attention with an eye-catching design by BC Residential Homes, a beloved and perennially popular plan by James Engle Custom Homes, and a striking abode by Hilmann Home Building. Homes in Archers Landing start at just $450,000!

In other exciting Sundance Ridge news, ground is currently being cleared for the community’s awe-inspiring, multi-million-dollar clubhouse and pool complex. “We are excited to see work start on this one-of-a-kind amenity package,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “We have an anticipated Grand Opening of summer 2021!”

The Sundance Ridge development team has planned an expansive amenity package that will also include an indoor basketball court, pickle ball court, nature trails, well-equipped playground, picnic area, and more.

Overland Park’s Mission Ranch, likewise, is planning to have its clubhouse and pool ready for the 2021 swim season. A bevy of family-friendly amenities are planned, including a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, sport court, bocce ball, gathering room with catering kitchen, playground, grill and picnic area, and more.

Finally, Rodrock was pleased to unveil Stonebridge Pointe as the newest Rodrock community. A continuation to the perennially popular greater Stonebridge community, it counts a number of trusted homebuilders—including Hilmann Home Building, SAB Homes, Prieb Homes, and Chris George Custom Homes—in its arsenal, each offering an assortment of beautiful, functional floor plans, starting in the mid $400s. Stonebridge has long been a haven to families of all shapes and sizes, and the new Stonebridge Pointe carries on this strong tradition.

“This year, we were able to help provide new homes for more than 250 families, and that’s a true gift,” says Brian. “For that to be at all possible, we offer our sincere thanks to Kansas City’s real-estate agents, our builders, and most of all, the families that picked a Rodrock community to call home. We value each and every one of you!”

